News & Notes: Gus Edwards' Status Is Questionable for Week 1

David Ojabo Remains Unsigned

Ravens second-round pick David Ojobo remains the lone member of Baltimore's 2022 draft class who is unsigned. He has not yet reported for training camp.

The outside linebacker tore his Achilles at his Pro Day in March and was expected to be a first-round pick prior to his injury. Ojabo, who had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles at Michigan this season, will not be available by Week 1 but hopes to play at some point this season.

Ravens Decide on Afternoon Practices

The Ravens plan to hold practices in the afternoon during training camp. Players will have the benefit of having more time to ramp up their bodies and prepare for each practice. It also allows them time to eat two healthy meals before practice begins.