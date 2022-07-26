News & Notes: Gus Edwards' Status Is Questionable for Week 1

Gus Edwards may not be ready to play when the regular season begins.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that Edwards' availability is in question for the Sept. 11 season-opener against the Jets. Edwards suffered a torn ACL last September and missed the entire 2021 season.
Edwards is one of six Ravens starting training camp on the PUP list, and he will continue his rehab hoping to return at some point this season.
Third-year running back J.K. Dobbins is also on the PUP list after missing last season with a torn ACL. Dobbins has been clear that he expects to play Week 1.
The Ravens' healthy running backs are sixth-round pick Tyler Badie, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Nate McCrary and Corey Clement, who was signed Tuesday.
Sports Hernia to Sideline Charlie Kolar
Harbaugh said rookie tight end Charlie Kolar has suffered a sports hernia that may require surgery. The fourth-round pick will miss some time during training camp as he recovers.
The 6-foot-6 Kolar caught 168 passes over his four-year career at Iowa State and was considered one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the draft. It's not his first time dealing with the injury.
The Ravens drafted another tight end in the fourth round, Isaiah Likely, who also has a chance to make an immediate impact as a target for Lamar Jackson. Likely is healthy for training camp and will have an opportunity for extra reps during training camp in the eight end group led by All-Pro Mark Andrews and veteran Nick Boyle.
Michael Pierce Reports to Camp
After missing mandatory minicamp and OTAs with a personal issue, defensive tackle Michael Pierce reported to training camp Tuesday.
Pierce began his NFL career in Baltimore but signed with the Vikings in free agency following the 2018 season. He joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and played in all 16 games that season and became a workhorse in Baltimore, missing just four games in four seasons. Pierce is expected to play a significant role in the defensive line rotation after the departures of Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe.
David Ojabo Remains Unsigned
Ravens second-round pick David Ojobo remains the lone member of Baltimore's 2022 draft class who is unsigned. He has not yet reported for training camp.
The outside linebacker tore his Achilles at his Pro Day in March and was expected to be a first-round pick prior to his injury. Ojabo, who had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles at Michigan this season, will not be available by Week 1 but hopes to play at some point this season.
Ravens Decide on Afternoon Practices
The Ravens plan to hold practices in the afternoon during training camp. Players will have the benefit of having more time to ramp up their bodies and prepare for each practice. It also allows them time to eat two healthy meals before practice begins.
Harbaugh decided that those advantages outweighed the desire to avoid practicing in the afternoon heat. On the hottest days, players will take period breaks in the cool tent.