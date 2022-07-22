Six Ravens to Start Training Camp on PUP

The Ravens have placed six players who suffered season-ending injuries in 2021 on the physical unable to perform list for the start of training camp next week.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, starting outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, starting cornerback Marcus Peters, the running back tandem of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and safety Ar'Darius Washington will begin training camp on PUP. Any of those players can be activated from the PUP list at any time during training camp.

Dobbins, Edwards, and Peters were sidelined with torn ACL injuries before the start of last season. Stanley played just one game in 2021 before underdoing more surgery on the ankle he originally injured in 2020. Bowser had his best season in 2021, but tore his Achilles in the season finale in January.

Harbaugh gave updates on Dobbins, Edwards and Stanley at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp last month.

"I'd say they're all on schedule, but what is the schedule?" Harbaugh said on June 16. "The knee injuries are a little tougher to say what the schedule really is. "So, [if] you talk to J.K., he's the starting running back today, [and] he should have been practicing today, but he's got work to do still, [and] so does Gus. But they're both doing great.

"Ronnie's ankle is looking great. Ronnie's mission right now would be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football, and that's what he's been working on."