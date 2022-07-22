Six Ravens to Start Training Camp on PUP

Jul 22, 2022 at 04:22 PM
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Marcus Peters, LT Ronnie Stanley

The Ravens have placed six players who suffered season-ending injuries in 2021 on the physical unable to perform list for the start of training camp next week.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, starting outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, starting cornerback Marcus Peters, the running back tandem of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and safety Ar'Darius Washington will begin training camp on PUP. Any of those players can be activated from the PUP list at any time during training camp.

Dobbins, Edwards, and Peters were sidelined with torn ACL injuries before the start of last season. Stanley played just one game in 2021 before underdoing more surgery on the ankle he originally injured in 2020. Bowser had his best season in 2021, but tore his Achilles in the season finale in January.

Harbaugh gave updates on Dobbins, Edwards and Stanley at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp last month.

"I'd say they're all on schedule, but what is the schedule?" Harbaugh said on June 16. "The knee injuries are a little tougher to say what the schedule really is. "So, [if] you talk to J.K., he's the starting running back today, [and] he should have been practicing today, but he's got work to do still, [and] so does Gus. But they're both doing great.

"Ronnie's ankle is looking great. Ronnie's mission right now would be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football, and that's what he's been working on."

This week, Dobbins refuted a report that he might not be ready for Week 1. He suffered a serious ankle injury in high school, but bounced back to start as a true freshman and rush for 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns during his three-year career at Ohio State.

Peters and Bowser have been working diligently at the Under Armour Performance Center during the offseason. Peters did not give an exact timetable for his return during an interview with The Athletic in May, but expressed confidence that both he and the Ravens would return strong in 2022.

There hasn't been a recent update on Bowser, though he was walking just fine just three months after Achilles surgery.

Washington suffered a broken foot midway through last season. He's part of the loaded defensive back competition.

The Ravens still have more than seven weeks remaining until they open the regular season Sept. 11 against the New York Jets, so there is time to ease the injured players back into action.

