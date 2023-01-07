50 Words or Less: Gus 'The Bus' Edwards Is Ready for More Mileage

The Ravens (10-6) wrap up the regular season on Sunday with a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4).

While Baltimore and Cincinnati have clinched a playoff spot, Sunday's result will have seeding ramifications for both teams, and they could meet again next week in the postseason.

Here are my thoughts entering the game, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens and Bengals will play Sunday on the same field where Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and nearly died. Hamlin's remarkable progress over the last six days is a blessing we're all thankful for, no matter what happens in Week 18.

Gus Edwards only got three carries in Week 17, and that's not enough mileage for "The Bus." If the Ravens are going to make a playoff run, they need J.K. Dobbins and Edwards providing a one-two running back punch.

Speaking of the running game, Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader was out of the lineup when Baltimore beat Cincinnati in Week 5. The massive run stopper is back now. If the Ravens can run on Reader, it's a good sign heading into the postseason.

I usually don't like using coin flips to decide important issues. But the NFL's decision to give the Ravens a chance at a home playoff game seems fair. The Bengals may not like it, but they can end the uncertainty by winning Sunday.

I liked John Harbaugh's decision to give more insight into Lamar Jackson's progress on Friday. No matter how badly people want Jackson to come back, he needs to get healthier first. Hopefully that happens next week, because time is running out.