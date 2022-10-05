Gus Edwards Returns to Practice

Gus Edwards is moving closer to being back in the lineup.

The veteran running back, who has averaged 5.2 yards per carry during his career, returned to practice Wednesday. It was the first practice for Edwards since last September when he suffered a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2021 season. Edwards has been designated to return off the PUP list and has a 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, who returned from his serious knee injury in Week 3, were a lethal combination in 2020 when Baltimore led the NFL in rushing. Dobbins and Edwards accounted for 1,528 yards rushing yards that season, with Edwards posting a career high six touchdowns while also catching nine passes for 129 yards.

The 27-year-old Edwards has been a model of consistency since joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018, rushing for 718 yards in 2018, 711 yards in 2019 and 723 yards in 2020.

Edwards is a powerful runner adept at making yards after contact, and Baltimore will welcome him back into the running back rotation when he's ready. However, the Ravens have not rushed any of their injured players back into the lineup, so it remains to be seen how quickly Edwards will be activated. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake are the running backs on the 53-man roster, although Hill suffered a hamstring injury Sunday and his status for Week 5 has yet to be determined.