Gus Edwards Returns to Practice From COVID-19 List

Gus Edwards has rolled back onto the practice field, as the Ravens running back was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday morning.
Edwards was on the list from the start of training camp, meaning he missed seven practices.
Now he'll be looking to get back up to speed and in sync with an offense he will be a large part of again this season.
Edwards signed a two-year contract extension this offseason, giving the Ravens a formidable 1-2 punch with he and J.K. Dobbins.
Edwards has consistently been one of the top tailbacks in the NFL, rushing for more than 700 yards in each of his three seasons while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He ran for a career-high 723 yards and six touchdowns last season.