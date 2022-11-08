Gus Edwards Out, Tyus Bowser in for Monday Night Football

Nov 07, 2022 at 07:10 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110722-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard & Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) LB Tyus Bowser and RB Gus Edwards

Running back Gus Edwards is inactive against the Saints on Monday Night Football, as the Ravens will have to lean on their offensive reserves in New Orleans.

Edwards (hamstring) was doubtful to play but made the trip to New Orleans, so the door was open. However, he'll now have 24 days between games with the bye week up next.

Without Edwards, the Ravens won't have their top running back, top tight end (Mark Andrews, knee/shoulder) and top wide receiver (Rashod Bateman, foot) against a Saints defense coming off a shutout win.

At running back, it will be a combination of Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis. At tight end, rookie Isaiah Likely steps into Andrews' pass-catching role alongside Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle.

At wide receiver, Demarcus Robinson (groin) will play after being questionable. He and Devin Duvernay will likely be the Ravens' two starting wide receivers. Robinson (groin) caught six passes for 64 yards last week in Tampa Bay.

The Ravens elevated 35-year-old DeSean Jackson to make his debut. Baltimore also called up Binjimen Victor from the practice squad and he'll play in his first career game. Tylan Wallace is inactive, so the Ravens' wide receiver corps is Duvernay, Robinson, Jackson, Victor and James Proche II.

While the Ravens' offense will be short-handed, Baltimore's defense is getting stronger as outside linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his 2022 debut after last season's Achilles tear. Rookie David Ojabo, however, is inactive as he continues to ramp up to making his NFL debut.

Linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) practiced fully all week but is inactive as Roquan Smith will play his first game as a Raven after being acquired at the trade deadline this week. Guard Ben Cleveland is a healthy scratch.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not play after being questionable with an ankle injury. Rookie Chris Olave will carry the load for the Saints at receiver. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Mark Ingram II are among their other inactives as both are dealing with injuries.

Related Content

news

DeSean Jackson Elevated From Practice Squad

Veteran playmaker DeSean Jackson will join the wide receiver rotation when the Ravens face New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Saints, Week 9

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Cover Story: A Quiet Competitor Is Starting to Roar

Ravens speedster Devin Duvernay is having a breakout season and now he'll be asked to carry even more.

news

Late for Work 11/7: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Saints Game

Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen are ranked among the top 10 off-ball linebackers. Kenyan Drake says Lamar Jackson's playmaking ability 'makes it easy' for the Ravens' running backs. Kyle Hamilton is the highest-graded rookie safety.

news

Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon Scores Five Touchdowns as Bengals Roll

Browns GM Says Deshaun Watson will start the first game after his 11-game suspension. Mike Tomlin likes getting second-round pick for Chase Claypool.

news

Pundit Picks: Most Expect Ravens to Win a Close Game

Here's who the analysts are picking to win on Monday Night Football in New Orleans.

news

Mark Andrews Ruled Out, Doesn't Travel to New Orleans

The Ravens will be without tight end Mark Andrews against the New Orleans Saints.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 9

The Bengals are the only other team in the AFC North with a game this weekend.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Doubtful for Monday Night Football

The Ravens are going to need other offensive weapons to step up against a tough Saints defense.

news

News & Notes: Tyus Bowser Says He's Feeling Good, Feeling Confident'

Calais Campbell reportedly missed Week 8 with an infection that required surgery. Alvin Kamara's versatility makes him difficult to contain. John Harbaugh says rookie linebacker Josh Ross is making progress. The Ravens have spent extra time preparing for crowd noise in New Orleans.

news

50 Words or Less: Tyus Bowser's Versatile Talents Have Been Missed

Roquan Smith has many reasons to ball out in Baltimore. Isaiah Likely is looking like a fourth-round steal.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising