Gus 'The Bus' Edwards Warms Up When It Gets Cold (And Has Improved Handling)

Edwards has a quieter personality than Ingram and Dobbins, but he is just as competitive in his own way. Head Coach John Harbaugh knows he can always depend on Edwards to be ready contribute, no matter what is going on around him. With all the uncertainty surrounding this season, Edwards' consistency is a huge benefit.

"Determined, that's how he is, he's been that way since the first day he got here," Harbaugh said. "His demeanor really hasn't changed. He's a straightforward kind of guy, work ethic, personality, professionalism, he's got a lot of talent. That's who he is.

"He's already tough to bring down because he can run through an arm tackle as well. He brings a physicality. He's a downhill runner even outside. He really puts stress on the defense that way and he works off of that."

The Ravens dominated Dallas with their running game, reminiscent of what they did to many teams last year on their way to a 14-2 record. This season has been more difficult for the Ravens in every way. But Edwards believes he can help Baltimore can build off its performance against Dallas as part of a rushing attack that can be a huge factor over the last four games.