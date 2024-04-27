Haloti Ngata's Sons Win Steal the Show With Steelers Diss at Draft

The pick announcements at the NFL Draft have become part of the entertainment. Some drag way too long. Some start sounding like Hall of Fame speeches.

On Day 2 of this year's draft, Haloti Ngata's stole the show with the best announcement of the night – short and to the point.

The Ravens legend brought his three boys, Sam, Max, and Colt, on stage and told the Detroit crowd that all three were born in Baltimore and taught to say one thing.