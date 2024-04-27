 Skip to main content
Haloti Ngata's Sons Win Steal the Show With Steelers Diss at Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Former Raven Haloti Ngata and sons
Courtesy of NFL Network
Former Raven Haloti Ngata and sons

The pick announcements at the NFL Draft have become part of the entertainment. Some drag way too long. Some start sounding like Hall of Fame speeches.

On Day 2 of this year's draft, Haloti Ngata's stole the show with the best announcement of the night – short and to the point.

The Ravens legend brought his three boys, Sam, Max, and Colt, on stage and told the Detroit crowd that all three were born in Baltimore and taught to say one thing.

"Steelers suck!" they shouted into the microphone.

In The Ringer’s Austin Gayle’s article on the winners and losers of Day 2, he said the Ngata boys "took the cake for best guest announcement of the weekend thus far."

