News & Notes: John Harbaugh Hopes Ravens Sign Jason Pierre-Paul, Blake Martinez

The Ravens reportedly have interest in two veteran free agent defensive players – pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and linebacker Blake Martinez. The two reportedly visited the Ravens Tuesday, but no moves have been announced as of Wednesday evening

Asked if there are plans to sign anyone, Head Coach Harbaugh said, "I hope so." Pierre-Paul has 91.5 career sacks, while Martinez had the most tackles in the NFL from 2017-2020 (594).

"That would be great," Harbaugh said. "I've already asked them once, and I'll ask them again, 'Are you in shape? Are you ready to go play? Are you ready to run around and help us win?' Because that's what I care about; we're not trying to do anyone any favors here. We want guys who will come in and help us win right now. If you're ready to do that – that's really for any player – come on."

Harbaugh was pleased with the signing of linebacker Brandon Copeland to the practice squad, a former star at Gilman School who began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Copeland had his first practice on Wednesday and can play inside and outside linebacker, along with special teams.

"I've always had to watch him for other teams, and he plays so hard, such a physical guy," Harbaugh said. "To have a chance to bring him back now, and hopefully work his way in there, is really good to see.