Ravens Sign Linebacker Brandon Copeland to Practice Squad

Brandon Copeland grew up rooting for the Ravens and started his NFL career in Baltimore. Now he's re-joining them.

The veteran linebacker from Sykesville, who was a former star at Gilman School, has been signed to Baltimore's practice squad. With the Ravens so thin at outside linebacker following Steven Means' season-ending Achilles injury, Copeland could see immediate action.

The 31-year-old Copeland has played both inside and outside linebacker for four NFL teams, in addition to playing special teams. He appeared in 16 games for the Falcons last season and made three starts, finishing with 39 tackles, two passes defended and two quarterback hits.

As an undrafted rookie from Penn, Copeland was in Baltimore's training camp in 2013, but was released during final roster cuts. He played his first NFL game with the Lions in 2015 and has also been with the Jets and Patriots.