News & Notes: Healthier Nick Boyle 'Looks Like a Completely New Guy'

Justin Tucker and Jordan Stout Build*ing* Chemistry

Sam Koch's transition from punter to special teams consultant after 16 seasons also means a major change for kicker Justin Tucker. After 10 seasons with Koch as his holder, Tucker is working with Stout, who takes over as the new holder in addition to his role as punter.

Tucker had atypical back-to-back misses during Wednesday's practice. There will be growing pains during the process, but Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton says OTAs provide the perfect setting to work out the kinks.

"This month it's just the finest little details," Horton said. "Those specialists understand that. A ball that's too far in front, too far behind, too far to the left, too far to the right, those things matter."

The most accurate kicker in NFL history, Tucker often talked about the important role that Koch played in that success. Stout is an excellent athlete who impressed the Ravens with his holding during the pre-draft process, and Horton is confident that Tucker and Stout will find their rhythm.