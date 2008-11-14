Heavy Traffic Expected on I-95 in Baltimore for Navy vs. Notre Dame Game

BALTIMORE, MD – Motorists should anticipate heavy traffic and delays along northbound and southbound Interstate 95 in Baltimore City on Saturday, Nov. 15, due to the Navy-Notre Dame Football Game. The game, which will be held at M &T Bank Stadium, is expected to draw a sell out crowd of more than 72,000 spectators. Stadium parking lots open to the public at 7 a.m. Pre-game ceremonies begin at 11:26 a.m., with kickoff at 12:11 p.m.

The heaviest interstate traffic is expected on I-95 approaching Russell Street (Exit 52) and Interstate 395 (Exit 53) beginning approximately three hours prior to the game's start.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA), Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) and Baltimore City Department of Transportation offer the following tips to help avoid traffic delays and to make your game experience as enjoyable as possible:

• Use Alternate Routes. If you are not heading to the game and your destination is north or south of Baltimore, consider I-895 or I-695 east. Both routes reconnect to I-95 north and south of the city.

• Follow Overhead Dynamic Message Signsfor traffic information and directions to the stadium. For statewide traffic, visit traffic.md.gov.

• Arrive Early and Plan Ahead.Street closures, traffic patterns and parking restrictions in Baltimore City can be found at ci.baltimore.md.us under "Government" and "Transportation." Event information can be found at baltimoreravens.com.

• Use Public Transportation. Information on MTA's Light Rail, Metro Subway and Local Bus services is available at mtamaryland.com.