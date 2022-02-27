Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

The 2021 NFL Scouting Combine was cancelled last year, but the event is back on at Lucas Oil Stadium next week.
Before we watch some of the biggest stars and hidden gems in this year's draft class show off their athleticism, let's first reflect on some current Ravens' performances:
Looking back at current Ravens' past appearances at the NFL Scouting Combine over the years.
2021 – WR Rashod Bateman
The 2021 Combine was cancelled, so evaluators were forced to rely on Pro Day results. Bateman turned in a 4.39 40-yard dash, which hushed concerns about his deep speed. Bateman's weigh-in created buzz, as at 190 pounds he seemed lighter than previous years. Afterward, Bateman never played over 200 pounds.
2021 – OLB Odafe Oweh
Oweh blew up his Penn State Pro Day with one of the most impressive performances in Pro Day history. His 40-yard dash of 4.36 seconds at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds was eye-popping. Oweh also showed his explosiveness with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches. That stamped Oweh as one of the biggest athletic "freaks" in the draft.
2021 – DB Brandon Stephens
As a converted running back, Stephens had a lot to prove at his pro day. Stephens did just that with a 40-yard dash of 4.43 seconds and 38-inch vertical, all while weighing in at 213 pounds. Stephens also put up 19 bench press reps, which would have been the fourth-most of any cornerback.
2021 – G Ben Cleveland
Cleveland's sheer size makes him stand out even amongst offensive lineman. But his 40-yard dash time of 5.05 seconds would have been the third-fastest among his class of guards. Cleveland's 30 bench press reps were also top 10 at his position.
2020 – LB Patrick Queen
Queen showed off his sideline-to-sideline speed with a 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.50 seconds – the fourth-best time among linebackers. Queen also had a strong showing in the other drills he participated in, posting the 14th-best bench press, 11th-best vertical jump and 8th-best broad jump marks at his position.
2020 – DL Justin Madubuike
Madubuike was one of the standouts of the defensive linemen with a 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds and 31 bench press reps that were the fourth-most at his position. He showed his great feet for a 300-pounder with a three-cone drill in 7.37 seconds. Madubuike left with some first-round buzz.
2020 – WR Devin Duvernay
A high school track star in Texas, Duvernay delivered on his speedy reputation with a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds – a top-10 performance among players at any position. That helped the strong-handed wideout who measured in at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds.
2019 – WR Miles Boykin
Marquise Brown didn't perform at the Combine because he was recovering from foot surgery, but his future teammate absolutely blew it up. Boykin is one of the biggest Combine "freaks" on record. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he ran a blazing 40-yard dash at 4.42 seconds, tied for the highest vertical jump (43.5 inches), finished second in the broad jump (11 feet, eight inches) and ranked first in the three-cone drill (6.77 seconds).
2019 – RB Justice Hill
Hill was another Combine star, as he was the fastest running back in his class with a 40-yard dash of 4.40 seconds. He also took first place in the vertical jump (40 inches), and broad jump (10 feet, 10 inches).
2018 – QB Lamar Jackson
Jackson did not participate in any of the field drills in Indianapolis, choosing only to throw as he continued to make a statement that he was a quarterback only. The decision made a lot of waves at the time, but evaluators already knew he was fast. Jackson later said a scout for the San Diego Chargers asked if he was going to work out as a wide receiver. The Ravens only saw him as a quarterback.
2018 – TE Mark Andrews
Andrews tied former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst for the third-fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends (4.67 seconds). Hurst finished fourth in the broad jump, ninth in vertical and sixth in the shuttle while Andrews came just inside the top 10 in each category. Andrews had 17 bench press reps while Hurst did not participate in the drill.
2018 – CB Anthony Averett
Averett is one of the fastest players on the team and his 40-yard dash time backed it up. Averett blazed a 4.36, which was the fifth-fastest time among cornerbacks at the Combine and seventh-fastest overall.
2017 – CB Marlon Humphrey
A star track athlete at Alabama, Humphrey not surprisingly lit up the Combine. He posted a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, which tied for the seventh-fastest among defensive backs and was faster than all but four wide receivers. He was also among his position group's top performers at the broad jump (10 feet, five inches) and three-cone drill (6.75 seconds).
2016 – OT Ronnie Stanley
Stanley did not have the strongest Combine performance and was still drafted by the Ravens sixth overall. Stanley fell outside of the top 15 offensive tackles in the 40-yard dash (5.20 seconds), three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. He did not do the bench press. Stanley has since become arguably the league's best left tackle and went to his first Pro Bowl this year.
2016 – CB Tavon Young
Young measured in as the smallest player at the Combine in 2016 at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds. He had a big-time performance, however. Young had the fastest 20-yard shuttle (3.93 seconds) of anybody at any position. He was ninth among cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash (4.46 seconds) and third in the three-cone drill (6.80 seconds).
2013 – DT Brandon Williams
Coming out of small-school Missouri Southern State, Williams elevated his stock by showing his strength. Williams tied for the most bench press reps of anyone at the combine (38). He tied Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt. Williams ran the 40-yard dash in 5.37 seconds.
2011 – CB Jimmy Smith
Smith was touted as a superior physical specimen and lived up to the hype. He tied for the third-most bench press reps (27) among cornerbacks. Even with his large size for the position, he tied for the seventh-fastest 40-yard dash (4.46).
2008 – DE Calais Campbell
Campbell's size at 6-foot-8, 290 pounds made him a winner at the weigh-ins, but it was downhill after that. He put up just 16 reps on bench press, had a 5.04-second 40-yard dash and slow three-cone drill. He had the college stats and build of a top-10 pick, but ended up going in the middle of the second round. Campbell's subpar Combine showing didn't stop him from going to six Pro Bowls, however.