Hey Rookie! Tom Zbikowski

Oct 03, 2008 at 05:37 AM
807761e00be64ceaa8f3d10d5e0c8d04.jpg


BR.com wants to use the *Hey Rookie! blog as a way to let every rookie on the roster tell a little bit about their story. We'll have different voices speaking to you throughout the season. *

**

Safety Tom Zbikowski, a third-round draft pick from Notre Dame, checks in with his thoughts as the Ravens prepare for Tennessee.

**

Hey Ravens fans.

Things are definitely starting to settle down now, as I get used to the scheduling and what it takes to get ready for a game week-to-week. But, it's still kind of weird that a year ago you were playing college football. You look at them, and they're at Week 6 in their season. We still have so far to go. There's a lot more to the NFL.

Other than that, it's been a learning experience coming in every day and going to work. But I don't treat it like a job, even though we don't have classes anymore. It's still a game. You always want to have fun playing, even though you have more responsibilities at this level, watching film and doing what you have to do to get your body ready.

This defense is so much fun to play in. I can't tell you how many packages we have, and it changes every week. The best part is that if you can make plays for Rex [Ryan, defensive coordinator], he'll get you in there at some capacity. And if we're going through practice and something isn't working, he'll throw it out. That's why he's such a player-friendly coach.

I'm also playing a lot of special teams, which is pretty fast at this level. I get kickoff and kickoff return, and that's where the crazies are. People are really flying around, and you've probably seen some big hits from us.

It's been fun for me to get that opportunity to get on the field. I'm looking for any way to contribute, and if that's kickoff, let's go. It's just a 40-yard sprint, and whatever happens, happens. Obviously, there's technique and scheme to it, so it's not like mass chaos. Let's call it controlled mass chaos.

Things in Baltimore have been fun, too. The fans are great. Haruki and I did Dan Wilcox's show the other day at the ESPN Zone, and a lot of fans turned out for that. I've done a few signings, too. You can really tell this city loves its football, and I love that the Ravens are so involved in the community. That's important.

Coming from Notre Dame, where there is such a football tradition, I've kept an eye on the Irish this year. They're looking pretty decent. I didn't get a chance to see the Michigan State game at all, but last week, they did pretty well. Purdue always plays us tough, so it was a good game.

This week, Notre Dame's got Stanford at home. They've got to win that, if only because Coach Harbaugh's brother is the head coach at Stanford. I'll never hear the end of it, especially because I'm the only Notre Dame guy in the locker room.

Speaking of the locker room, I've got the honor – or whatever you want to call it – of having the corner locker right next to the shower. It's like the bottom of the bottom. The only view is the shower, so that's a little rough. I've got T-Gooden [Tavares Gooden] next to me, so that helps out. Hopefully, once I get some experience here, I'll be able to move up in the ranks.

That's it from me. I'll keep trying to have fun with the game. It's always going to be that way for me. Right now, I'm hoping to make an impact on special teams and work in where I can with the defense. Making tackles, making blocks. Whatever I have to do. Don't get me wrong – I'm really competitive, but I'm going to have fun playing any chance I get.

Thanks for reading.

- Tom

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Take Pride in Their 17-Game Preseason Winning Streak

Riding an impressive 17-game preseason winning streak, the Ravens play to a certain standard regardless of when they play.
news

SociaLight: Ray Lewis Wishes Patrick Queen a Happy Birthday on Cameo

Patrick Queen's mother booked Ray Lewis on Cameo for her son. Listen to the Hall of Fame linebacker's message.
news

Tee Martin Is Getting a Statue at Tennessee

Tee Martin Is Getting a Statue at Tennessee
news

Late for Work 8/13: Dan Orlovsky: Rashod Bateman Injury 'Is Huge, Huge Concern'

Varying opinions about how long Rashod Bateman will be out. Sammy Watkins has become the iron man of the Ravens' receiving corps. The Ravens have the best secondary in the NFL, according to Sharp Football Analysis.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Saints

Here's how to follow the action when the Ravens open their preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday night.
news

News & Notes: Alejandro Villanueva Handling 'Motor System' Switch From Left to Right Tackle

John Harbaugh keeps his Saturday night plan for Lamar Jackson under wraps. NFL decision to crack down on taunting doesn't concern Harbaugh. Villanueva compares Ravens and Steelers training camps.
news

Practice Report: Sammy Watkins Looks Cool on a Hot Day

Second-year wide receiver Devin Duvernay showed off his speed. Marcus Peters has a rare play.
news

Rashod Bateman Is Having Groin Surgery, Back in September

Instead of waiting for his groin injury to recover, first-round pick Rashod Bateman will have surgery.
news

Late for Work 8/12: Lamar Jackson 'Looks As If He's Been at Camp the Whole Time'

ESPN's Tim Hasselbeck says the Ravens don't need to throw more to win a championship. Injuries continue to mount, causing concern among pundits.
news

News & Notes: Armed With Confidence, Anthony Averett Is Waiting for His Turn

Josh Oliver is 'intriguing' to his coach. Rookie Ben Mason's biggest adjustment is the NFL level of physicality. Anthony Levine Sr. provides leadership as one of the longest-tenured players.
news

Practice Report: With Other Wide Receivers Out, James Proche II Turns in Another Solid Day

Ronnie Stanley and Bradley Bozeman returned to practice, while Lamar Jackson had a sharp day throwing in the heat.
news

DeShon Elliott Feels Poised for a Breakout 2021

After starting for the first time in 2020, DeShon Elliott is having a strong training camp with the mindset to have his best season. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising