'High Probability' Ravens Add Another Free Agent Before Draft

Apr 05, 2017 at 06:35 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

05_SignFA_news.jpg


Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome doesn't like to be boxed into drafting a player at a certain position.

Thus, with multiple holes still to fill on the roster, Newsome replied in the affirmative when he was asked whether he expects to make any more free-agency additions before the start of the draft on April 27.

"We're working," Newsome said. "And I can say there's a high probability of that, yes."

Could one potential signing happen as soon as this week?

The team is reportedly hosting seven-time Pro Bowl free agent center Nick Mangold Wednesday. Per the report, the Ravens are checking to see if Mangold's ankle is healthy after landing on injured reserve last season.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week at NFL league meetings that he would welcome wide receiver Anquan Boldin back to Baltimore.

The Ravens have lost starters at center (Jeremy Zuttah), right tackle (Rick Wagner), fullback (Kyle Juszczyk), wide receiver (Steve Smith Sr.), defensive end (Lawrence Guy), defensive tackle (Timmy Jernigan), outside linebacker (Elvis Dumervil) and inside linebacker (Zachary Orr).

While there are in-house replacements that could fill those vacancies, the Ravens will also address many of them by bringing in new blood this offseason.

Baltimore added safety Tony Jefferson and released Lardarius Webb. It signed Brandon Carr and cut Shareece Wright. The Ravens picked up running back Danny Woodhead.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cover Story: How Analytical Mike Macdonald's Heart Led His Coaching Rise

Mike Macdonald is 'one of the smartest human beings,' but his love of coaching led him to make a decision that didn't make a whole lot of analytical sense.
news

What Mink Thinks: Dick Cass Was the Patriarch of the Ravens Family

Fans may not know him well, but retiring President Dick Cass was a major part of building the Ravens' culture.
news

Ravens President Dick Cass to Retire, Sashi Brown Named Successor

Dick Cass has had an incredible impact on the Ravens over his 18 years. Now it will be Sashi Brown, who served as president of Monumental Basketball the past three years and with the Cleveland Browns previously.
news

Ravens Believe Ronnie Stanley Will Back at an All-Pro Level in 2022

General Manager Eric DeCosta said his understanding was that Ronnie Stanley would be back in 2021, and his loss was a 'big setback.'
news

Ravens Plan to Keep Marcus Peters And Want More Like Him

Cornerback Marcus Peters is scheduled to have the third-highest salary cap on the team in 2022, but he is a valuable player.
news

Ravens Plan to Pick Up Marquise Brown's Fifth-Year Option

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he thinks 'very highly' of wide receiver Marquise Brown.
news

Eric DeCosta Discusses Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension

The Ravens have the salary cap flexibility to handle Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option, but 'nothing has changed' on their feelings about him.
news

Age Is Just a Number for Mike Macdonald, the NFL's Youngest Defensive Coordinator

At 34 years old, Mike Macdonald is the youngest coordinator in Ravens franchise history. It was his lesson for John Harbaugh that won him the job.
news

John Harbaugh: Vikings Would Be Wise to Hire Jim Harbaugh

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he would love to coach against his brother again in the NFL.
news

Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Improve Their Offensive Line?

Why did the Ravens stick with Greg Roman? Will Sam Koch be back next season?
news

Retiring Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson: 'You're Next'

The G.O.A.T. believes in Lamar Jackson's ability to lead the Ravens to great heights.
news

Ravens Will 'Turn Over Every Stone' on Injury Prevention and Rehab

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he won't attribute the team's injury only to bad luck and plans to 'change a lot.'
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising