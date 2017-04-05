'High Probability' Ravens Add Another Free Agent Before Draft





Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome doesn't like to be boxed into drafting a player at a certain position.

Thus, with multiple holes still to fill on the roster, Newsome replied in the affirmative when he was asked whether he expects to make any more free-agency additions before the start of the draft on April 27.

"We're working," Newsome said. "And I can say there's a high probability of that, yes."

Could one potential signing happen as soon as this week?

The team is reportedly hosting seven-time Pro Bowl free agent center Nick Mangold Wednesday. Per the report, the Ravens are checking to see if Mangold's ankle is healthy after landing on injured reserve last season.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week at NFL league meetings that he would welcome wide receiver Anquan Boldin back to Baltimore.

The Ravens have lost starters at center (Jeremy Zuttah), right tackle (Rick Wagner), fullback (Kyle Juszczyk), wide receiver (Steve Smith Sr.), defensive end (Lawrence Guy), defensive tackle (Timmy Jernigan), outside linebacker (Elvis Dumervil) and inside linebacker (Zachary Orr).

While there are in-house replacements that could fill those vacancies, the Ravens will also address many of them by bringing in new blood this offseason.