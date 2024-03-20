Banning Hip-Drop Tackle Among 10 Rule Change Proposals

The hip-drop tackle that injured Ravens tight end Mark Andrews may be banned soon.

The NFL competition committee has put forth a rule proposal to penalize the controversial tackle, which will be voted on at next week's Owners Meetings in Orlando, Fla.

The league has defined a hip-drop tackle as using the following technique to bring a player to the ground:

grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee.

That tackle would result in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson used that kind of tackle to bring down Andrews short of the goal-line in the teams' Week 11 meeting last season. Andrews suffered a cracked fibula, which sidelined him for the next seven games. He returned for the AFC championship game.