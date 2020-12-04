Honor Rows: Baltimore Beyond Plastic

Dec 04, 2020
Presented by M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV), the Honor Rows program recognizes youth groups and organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities. Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 16,000 youth volunteers from a wide range of organizations through the Honor Rows program. Throughout this season, we'll be spotlighting past honorees to showcase their lasting commitment to youth volunteerism and public service.

Originally recognized as Honor Rows recipients during the 2017-2018 season, Baltimore Beyond Plastic (BBP) strives to reduce plastic pollution in Baltimore while empowering the youth voice. BBP is a youth-led, action-oriented organization dedicated to merging public health, environmental advocacy and legislation to change the world.

With a special focus around plastic pollutants, BBP coordinates youth advocacy efforts around a diverse range of environmental problems facing Baltimore City, such as 1) waste & trash, 2) climate change & energy, 3) economic inequalities & job insecurities and 4) health disparities stemming from environmental issues.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, BBP has held numerous Zoom conferences to strategize their environmental advocacy efforts and keep local youth engaged in community-oriented activities.

M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service & Volunteerism are proud to honor Baltimore Beyond Plastic and their outstanding impact in our community.

To learn more about Baltimore Beyond Plastic, visit: bmorebeyondplastic.org

To learn more about the M&T Bank Honor Rows program, visit: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/honor-rows

