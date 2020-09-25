Honor Rows: Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y

Presented by M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV), the Honor Rows program recognizes youth groups and organizations who provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities. Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 16,000 youth volunteers from a wide range of organizations through the Honor Rows program. Throughout this season, we'll be spotlighting past honorees to showcase their lasting commitment to youth volunteerism and public service.

Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y (BBBSY) believe that mentoring is a "purposeful, effective and rewarding way to have direct and lasting impact on a child's life." Most recently recognized as an Honor Rows recipient during the 2019 season, BBBSY facilitates meaningful one-to-one, group and workplace mentoring opportunities between adults ("Bigs") and young people ("Littles"), ages 7 – 17.

Through mentorship, BBBSY develops positive relationships that have a direct and lasting impact on the lives of young people. As part of the program, "Bigs" and their "Littles" regularly engage in community giveback activities, ranging from volunteering at food pantries to participating in holiday gift drives.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the BBBSY/the Y of Central MD has continued to keep youth connected and supported in various ways. Additionally, they've provided residents with vital resources such as childcare service for first responders, hosting blood drives and grocery giveaways to combat food insecurity.

M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service & Volunteerism are proud to honor Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y and their positive impact on our youth.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y, visit: https://ymaryland.org/volunteer/mentoring