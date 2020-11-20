Honor Rows: Freestate ChalleNGe Academy

Presented by M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV), the Honor Rows program recognizes youth groups and organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities. Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 16,000 youth volunteers from a wide range of organizations through the Honor Rows program. Throughout this season, we'll be spotlighting past honorees to showcase their lasting commitment to youth volunteerism and public service.

The purpose of the Freestate ChalleNGe Academy is to provide at-risk youth with academic, job skills and life skills training with emphasis on positive values in a structured environment that will give them hope and opportunity to become productive citizens. With "Service to Community" as a core pillar of their program, the Maryland National Guard Freestate ChalleNGe strives to meet the needs of others through reliable, consistent and invaluable service to community. To date, students enrolled in the Freestate ChalleNGe academy (i.e. "cadets") have participated in service projects ranging from volunteer work at local soup kitchens and speaking with youth about the importance of reading, to maintaining Flying Point Park in Edgewood, MD through "Adopt-a-Park."

M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service & Volunteerism are proud to honor the Maryland National Guard Freestate ChalleNGe Academy and their cadet's outstanding impact in our community.

To learn more about the Maryland National Guard Freestate ChalleNGe Academy, visit: www.freestatemil.maryland.gov