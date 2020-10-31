Honor Rows: Girl Scout Troop 1093

Oct 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Keenan-Headshot
Keenan Harrell
Honor-Rows-Logos
Picture-1
Picture-2
Picture-3

Presented by M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV), the Honor Rows program recognizes youth groups and organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities. Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 16,000 youth volunteers from a wide range of organizations through the Honor Rows program. Throughout this season, we'll be spotlighting past honorees to showcase their lasting commitment to youth volunteerism and public service.

For over 100 years, the Girl Scouts have been building girls of courage, confidence, and character "who make the world a better place." With over 2.5 million members across the globe, Girl Scouts offer every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. Originally recognized as an Honor Rows recipient during the 2019 season, Girl Scout Troop 1093 of Central Maryland has demonstrated a strong history of giving back to their community. From organizing food collection drives for food insecure families, to advocating for youth health & wellness, Girl Scout Troop 1093 remains committed as youth leaders and philanthropic ambassadors. Girl Scout Troop 1093 has also continued to support local healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic by making personalized "thank you" cards and meals for hospital staff.

M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service & Volunteerism are proud to honor Girl Scout Troop 1093 and their outstanding impact in our community.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland and Troop 1093, visit: https://www.gscm.org/en/about-girl-scouts/who-we-are.html

To learn more about the M&T Bank Honor Rows program, visit: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/honor-rows

Related Content

news

Honor Rows: Best Buddies

Best Buddies pairs students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in one-to-one friendships at 123 schools throughout Maryland.
news

COVID-19 Isn't Stopping Ravens From Being in the Community … With Robots

Guard Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, held a drive-through food distribution Tuesday in Baltimore.
news

Honor Rows: Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y

BBBSY believes that mentoring is a 'purposeful, effective and rewarding way to have direct and lasting impact on a child's life.'
news

Baltimore Ravens and KABOOM! Work to End Playspace Inequity

Baltimore City Public Schools, Ravens Foundation and KABOOM! Work to End Playspace Inequity with a New Playground in Baltimore, Md.
news

Ravens Make Donation to Baltimore Health Corps in COVID Fight

The Baltimore Health Corps is recruiting, training and employing more than 300 residents who are currently jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve as contract tracers and care coordinators.
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award

Nominations Accepted Through Oct. 23
news

An Opener With No Fans Was Successful, But Surreal

The Ravens dominated the Cleveland Browns, but couldn't help but notice how different it felt without the fans' energy at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

SociaLight: Celebrities Are Flocking to M&T Bank Stadium

But if they seem a little stiff, don't be alarmed. They are made of cardboard after all.
news

Honor Rows: We Cancerve Movement Sets No Age Limit on Service

The We Cancerve Movement, Inc. supports some of society's most vulnerable youth: children experiencing homelessness, illness and who are in foster care.
news

Celebrity Josh Charles Reps His Stadium Cutout on 'Fallon'

Actor Josh Charles showed off his Community of Fans cutout on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
news

Ravens Partner with Xenith to Donate Helmets to Baltimore-Area High Schools

Over 100 High School Football Players Receive Top-Performing Xenith Helmets

Advertising