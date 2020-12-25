Honor Rows: Montgomery County Recreation

Presented by M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV), the Honor Rows program recognizes youth groups and organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities. Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 16,000 youth volunteers from a wide range of organizations through the Honor Rows program. Throughout this season, we'll be spotlighting past honorees to showcase their lasting commitment to youth volunteerism and public service.

Originally recognized as Honor Rows recipients during the 2016-2017 season, Montgomery County Recreation (MCR) is comprised of youth volunteers that serve as 1-on-1 mentors for students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities. Additionally, volunteers assist participants at MCR's specialized Therapeutic Recreation programs, specifically for youth with disabilities.

MCR volunteers play a critical part in providing high quality, diverse, and accessible programs, services and facilities that enhance the quality of life for students of all ages, cultures and abilities. MCR has also deployed young people through their COVID Corps program to support the Montgomery County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service has included delivering food to vulnerable seniors, assisting in community testing and ensuring health and safety guidelines in programs.

M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service & Volunteerism are proud to honor Montgomery County Recreation and their outstanding impact in our community.

To learn more about Montgomery County Recreation, visit: www.mocorec.com