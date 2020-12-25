Honor Rows: Montgomery County Recreation

Dec 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Keenan-Headshot
Keenan Harrell
Honor-Rows-logos
TR-Ravens-Star-Picture
Erin-n-Philip-art
Smiles-volunteer

Presented by M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV), the Honor Rows program recognizes youth groups and organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities. Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 16,000 youth volunteers from a wide range of organizations through the Honor Rows program. Throughout this season, we'll be spotlighting past honorees to showcase their lasting commitment to youth volunteerism and public service.

Originally recognized as Honor Rows recipients during the 2016-2017 season, Montgomery County Recreation (MCR) is comprised of youth volunteers that serve as 1-on-1 mentors for students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities. Additionally, volunteers assist participants at MCR's specialized Therapeutic Recreation programs, specifically for youth with disabilities.

MCR volunteers play a critical part in providing high quality, diverse, and accessible programs, services and facilities that enhance the quality of life for students of all ages, cultures and abilities. MCR has also deployed young people through their COVID Corps program to support the Montgomery County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service has included delivering food to vulnerable seniors, assisting in community testing and ensuring health and safety guidelines in programs.

M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service & Volunteerism are proud to honor Montgomery County Recreation and their outstanding impact in our community.

To learn more about Montgomery County Recreation, visit: www.mocorec.com

To learn more about the M&T Bank Honor Rows program, visit: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/honor-rows

Related Content

news

Ravens and The Flock Raised $100,000 for Charities Through Fan Cutouts

The fan cutouts at M&T Bank Stadium raised money for the Maryland Food Bank, Salvation Army, United Way, American Cancer Society and TAPS.
news

Honor Rows: The Baltimore Area Council

The Baltimore Area Council (BAC) of Boy Scouts of America prepares young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
news

Why Bradley Bozeman Is Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, launched an anti-bullying campaign and have provided meals for hundreds of families during COVID-19.
news

Honor Rows: Baltimore Beyond Plastic

Baltimore Beyond Plastic is a youth-led, action-oriented organization striving to reduce plastic pollution in Baltimore and dedicated to merging public health, environmental advocacy and legislation to change the world.
news

How the Ravens Gave Back This Thanksgiving Season

Current and former Ravens have found ways to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Honor Rows: Freestate ChalleNGe Academy

The purpose of the Freestate ChalleNGe Academy is to provide at-risk youth with academic, job skills and life skills training.
news

How a Social Media Initiative Supported Matt Skura and Helped a Cause

After some fans went way too far criticizing Matt Skura following his errant snaps, one writer raised money to turn it into a positive.
news

Torrey Smith, Calais Campbell Announce Community Projects

Torrey Smith and his wife, Chanel, have begun working to reopen a Baltimore community center. Calais Campbell is assisting households with funds for emergency bills.
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens #FeedTheFlock

news

Honor Rows: Girl Scout Troop 1093

From organizing food collection drives for food insecure families, to advocating for youth health & wellness, Girl Scout Troop 1093 of Central Maryland remains committed as youth leaders and philanthropic ambassadors.
news

Honor Rows: Best Buddies

Best Buddies pairs students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in one-to-one friendships at 123 schools throughout Maryland.

Advertising