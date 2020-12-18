Honor Rows: The Baltimore Area Council

Presented by M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV), the Honor Rows program recognizes youth groups and organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities. Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 16,000 youth volunteers from a wide range of organizations through the Honor Rows program. Throughout this season, we'll be spotlighting past honorees to showcase their lasting commitment to youth volunteerism and public service.

The Baltimore Area Council (BAC) of Boy Scouts of America is an independent not-for-profit entity responsible for delivering Scouting programs to young people in Baltimore City and the five surrounding counties. BAC prepares young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

Through commitment to service, BAC Scouts continuously find ways to make a positive impact in our community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BAC launched a campaign to create face masks for essential and frontline workers called "Masks for Maryland."

Additionally, the BAC packed and delivered over 1,000 boxed lunches to first responders and even coordinated a laptop drive benefiting students in need of reliable tech devices for virtual learning.

M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service & Volunteerism are proud to honor the Baltimore Area Council of Boy Scouts of America and their outstanding impact in our community.

To learn more about the Baltimore Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, visit: www.BaltimoreBSA.org