Honor Rows: We Cancerve Movement Sets No Age Limit on Service

Sep 11, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Baltimore Ravens
Presented by M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV), the Honor Rows program recognizes youth groups and organizations who provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities. Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 16,000 youth volunteers from a wide range of organizations through the Honor Rows program. Throughout this season, we'll be spotlighting past honorees to showcase their lasting commitment to youth volunteerism and public service.

Initially honored during the 2016 season, The We Cancerve Movement, Inc. supports some of society's most vulnerable youth: children experiencing homelessness, illness and who are in foster care. Founded by Grace Callwood, a 15-year-old childhood cancer survivor, We Cancerve is grounded in the belief that "there's no age limit on service." The organization is led by a dynamic group of young people – ages 8 through 18 – who serve one-year terms on their board of advisors. 

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, We Cancerve has remained steadfast in its commitment to serving vulnerable youth during times of crisis. Recent projects include building a community garden at a local homeless shelter, virtual STEM camps for foster children, food drives for food insecure families and surprise toy donations for children battling cancer.

"With the sudden pandemic of COVID-19 effecting nearly every aspect of our daily lives, I was determined not to let it get in the way of We Cancerve bringing happiness to homeless, sick and foster children," said Grace.

M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service & Volunteerism are proud to honor We Cancerve and its remarkable display of youth volunteerism.

To learn more about the We Cancerve Movement Inc., visit: https://www.wecancerve.org/

To learn more about the M&T Bank Honor Rows program, visit: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/honor-rows

