Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and Ravens Announce Pioneering Partnership

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore today announced a first-ever official partnership with the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore Ravens Senior Vice President of Corporate Sales and Business Development Kevin Rochlitz joined former Raven and NFL Hall-of-Famer Jonathan Ogden and Caesars Regional President and Horseshoe Casino General Manager Erin Chamberlinat the casino for the announcement, which represents the second-ever partnership between a National Football League (NFL) team and a casino.

The agreement is also the first of its kind between a NFL team and Caesars Entertainment casino.

"Horseshoe Casino Baltimore has become a popular destination, particularly for Ravens fans before and after our home games," Rochlitz. "We're enthused about this partnership and believe it will further enrich the entertainment appeal surrounding M&T Bank Stadium. Additionally, we feel it will help contribute to the exciting development taking place throughout the area."

The partnership brings together the two anchors of Baltimore's developing Southern Gateway Entertainment District, which earlier this year welcomed global sports entertainment leader Topgolf. Topgolf is slated to open in 2020 along Stockholm and Warner streets.

"It is an honor for us to officially partner with our neighbor, the Baltimore Ravens," said Chamberlin. "We are two strong Baltimore brands that are committed to the city and the region. We both offer a unique entertainment product with broad and complementary appeal. And, we share a common commitment to transforming the southern gateway into an unrivaled entertainment district that adds renewed energy and excitement to the area."

This is the second time in league history that a casino has been officially designated as a team's partner, granting use of the Baltimore Ravens' team marks and logos for on-site promotion at Horseshoe Baltimore. Through the partnership, 14Forty, Horseshoe Baltimore's three-level feature bar, will become a Baltimore Ravens branded bar.

In September, the NFL allowed its teams to enter into partnership with casinos.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore