How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

Feb 27, 2018 at 05:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

022619_RavensAtTheCombine
AP Photo/ Michael Conroy & David J. Phillip

Ravens at Past NFL Scouting Combines

Looking back at current Ravens' past appearances at the NFL Scouting Combine over the years.

2008 – DE Calais Campbell, Miami
1 / 20

2008 – DE Calais Campbell, Miami

Michael Conroy/AP Photos
2015 - TE Nick Boyle, Delaware
2 / 20

2015 - TE Nick Boyle, Delaware

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
2015 - CB Marcus Peters, Washington
3 / 20

2015 - CB Marcus Peters, Washington

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
2016 - T Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
4 / 20

2016 - T Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame

2017 - CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama
5 / 20

2017 - CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama

2017 - S Marcus Williams, Utah
6 / 20

2017 - S Marcus Williams, Utah

David J. Phillip/AP Photos
2017 - OLB Tyus Bowser, Houston
7 / 20

2017 - OLB Tyus Bowser, Houston

2018 - QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
8 / 20

2018 - QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Aaron M. Sprecher via AP
2017 - S Chuck Clark, Virginia Tech
9 / 20

2017 - S Chuck Clark, Virginia Tech

David J. Phillip/AP Photo
2018 - TE Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
10 / 20

2018 - TE Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
2018 - LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
11 / 20

2018 - LB Roquan Smith, Georgia

Michael Conroy/AP Photos
2019 - RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
12 / 20

2019 - RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
2020 – LB Patrick Queen
13 / 20

2020 – LB Patrick Queen

Ben Liebenberg/AP Photos
2020 – DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
14 / 20

2020 – DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Michael Conroy/AP Photos
2020 – WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
15 / 20

2020 – WR Devin Duvernay, Texas

Michael Conroy/AP Photos
2020 - LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
16 / 20

2020 - LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

AJ Mast/AP Photos
2022 - DL Travis Jones, Connecticut
17 / 20

2022 - DL Travis Jones, Connecticut

AJ Mast/AP Photos
2022 - S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
18 / 20

2022 - S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Darron Cummings/AP Photos
2022 - TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
19 / 20

2022 - TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Darron Cummings/AP Photos
2022 - CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
20 / 20

2022 - CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photos
With the men in tights down in Indianapolis and draftniks weighing in on whose stock will go up and down, it's fun to look back and see how current Ravens performed back in the day.

Success at the combine is often an indication of good things to come in the NFL (and vice versa), but not always.

Have a look at some of the Ravens' results:

2003 – OLB Terrell Suggs
Suggs' 40-yard dash at the combine gave some talent evaluators pause. He ran it in the dragging 4.8-second range. He had an average vertical jump (33 inches) and just 19 bench press reps of 225 pounds. The average is around 25 for defensive linemen. Suggs slid a little bit in the draft and was scooped up by the Ravens at pick No. 10. His speed hasn't proven to be a problem in the NFL.

2004 – TE Benjamin Watson
Watson helped improve his stock at the combine with a mixture of strength and speed. He posted 34 reps at bench press, which is tied for the second-most reps of any tight end over the past 13 years, only behind Orson Charles (2012). Watson also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, which is in the top 15 since 2004. A strong combine performance helped push Watson into the first round.

2007 – S Eric Weddle
Weddle entered the combine with a reputation as a hard-working leader and college playmaker. His overall athleticism was perhaps his biggest question mark. Weddle proved himself, posting the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash among safeties (4.48 seconds). He had the fourth-best three-cone drill at 6.78 seconds and third-best 20-yard shuttle (4.12 seconds).

2008 – QB Joe Flacco
Flacco dominated the three-cone drill. He had the best time of any quarterback (by a longshot) with 6.82 seconds. The next closest was 7.01 seconds. By comparison, former Ravens backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a 6.78. Considering Flacco's length, his ability to quickly change direction around cones was particularly impressive. Flacco was also second among his class of quarterbacks in the 20-yard shuttle (4.27 seconds). He was in the middle of the pack for his 40-yard dash (4.84 seconds). Flacco chose not to show off his guns and did not participate in the bench press.

2009 – CB Lardarius WebbA small-school prospect out of Nicholls State, Webb helped put himself on the map with a blazing 40-yard dash. He was tied with two others for the fastest time among cornerbacks in his class at 4.46 seconds. Webb was in the top 10 in vertical jump (36.5 inches) and three-cone drill (6.77 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.10 seconds).

2009 – WR Jeremy Maclin
Maclin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, which was the 13th-fastest among his group. He didn't do any of the other combine drills. Still, Maclin's college dominance led to him being the 19th-overall pick.

2011 – CB Jimmy Smith
Smith was touted as a physical specimen, and lived up to it at the combine. He was tied with the third-most bench press reps (27) at cornerback. Even with his large size for the position, he was tied for the seventh-fastest 40-yard dash (4.46).

2011 – WR Mike WallaceWallace came to the combine with a reputation for being a burner, and he delivered in Indy. Wallace had the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine at 4.33 seconds, trailing only University of Maryland wideout Darrius Heyward Bey (4.30 seconds). Wallace was fourth among wide receivers in the high jump at 40 inches, and tied for the longest broad jump (10 feet, nine inches). That was tied for the fourth-longest broad jump at any position.

2013 – DT Brandon Williams
Coming out of small-school Missouri Southern State, Williams elevated his stock by showing his strength. Williams was tied for the most bench press reps of anyone at the combine (38). He tied Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Margus Hunt. Williams ran the 40-yard dash in 5.37 seconds.

2014 – LB C.J. MosleySurprisingly, Mosley wasn't among the top performing linebackers in any of the drills. He didn't run the 40-yard dash, which led to a lot of attention at his pro day (unofficial time of 4.65 seconds). His best events were the vertical and broad jump, but he was outside the top 10  in both.

2015 – TE Darren Waller
Waller may be the Ravens' most freakish total athlete on the team. Given his 6-foot-6, 238-pound size, Waller's 4.46-yard dash is blazing fast. It wasn't among the top wide receivers in his class, but if compared to the tight ends, it would have blown away the competition. The fastest tight end in that year's combine was Mycole Pruitt (4.58 seconds). Waller's 37-inch vertical jump would rank third among tight ends and his 60-yard shuttle (11.35 seconds) would have edged out fellow Ravens safety Nick Boyle (11.65 seconds) for the top spot.

2016 – RB Kenneth Dixon
Dixon showed quick feet in his rookie season, and he put them on display at the combine. Dixon wasn't among the fastest running back in straight-line speed (4.58 seconds), but his three-cone drill was the third best (6.97 seconds), his 60-yard shuttle (11.5 seconds) was in the top five and his 20-yard shuttle (4.28 seconds) was in the top 10.

2017 – CB Marlon Humphrey
A star track athlete at Alabama, Humphrey not surprisingly lit up the combine. He posted a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, which was tied for the seventh-fastest among defensive backs and faster than all but four of wide receivers. He was also among his position group's top performers at broad jump (10 feet, five inches) and three-cone drill (6.75 seconds).

2017 – OLB Tyus Bowser
Bowser put up very strong numbers across the board. He had the highest vertical jump of any linebacker (37.5 inches), and was even two inches higher than safety Jabrill Peppers, who worked out as a hybrid. Bowser had the third-longest broad jump (10 feet, seven inches) at his position group. He was tied for the fourth-best 40-yard dash (4.65 seconds) and had the eighth-most bench press reps (21).

2017 – WR Quincy Adeboyejo
Adeboyejo went undrafted, but it wasn't because of any shortcomings at the combine. Only four wide receivers had faster 40-yard dash times than his 4.42. Adeboyejo also was tied for the fourth-best three-cone drill (6.73 seconds).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

