Late for Work 3/9: How Does Aaron Rodgers Deal, Russell Wilson Trade Affect Ravens?

Ravens Go Big Early in The Athletic's Latest Mock Draft

Bolstering the trenches is one of the Ravens' top offseason priorities, and The Athletic's Dane Brugler has the team doing exactly that in his latest two-round mock draft.

Brugler mocks Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis (6-foot-6, 341 pounds), who turned heads by running a 4.78 40-yard dash at the Combine, to the Ravens with the 14th-overall selection, and Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalela (6-8, 384) to them in the second round at No. 45 overall.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said it's hard to quibble with the suggestion that the Ravens go big early in the draft.

"The Ravens badly need to get bigger and more athletic along their offensive and defensive fronts and they'd do that in a major way by adding Davis and Faalela with their first two picks," Zrebiec wrote. "These two prospects are not just two of the largest humans in the draft. They're really good athletes, freakish in Davis' case as he proved at the combine."

However, there are concerns with both Davis and Faalela, Zrebiec said.

"Davis was not a three-down player at Georgia, playing less than half the team's defensive snaps in 2021," Zrebiec wrote. "He was not often used in obvious pass-rush situations. Georgia had a loaded defensive front, but NFL teams are going to have to project how effective Davis will become as an interior pass-rush presence and how well he'd manage a heavier workload.

"With Faalele, there's just a lot of projecting involved. The native Australian has played only four years of competitive football. His measurables are off the charts, but his size also creates some movement and flexibility challenges. His inexperience also showed on occasion. Teams are going to have to be comfortable with his ability to take to coaching and improve."