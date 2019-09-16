How Larry Fitzgerald Helped the Ravens Defense

Larry Fitzgerald is widely regarded as one of the NFL's best people – a former Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner.

Even though the Ravens only bump into him once every four years, Baltimore probably agrees with that assessment after Sunday's game.

Fitzgerald spoke to Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, who played with Fitzgerald for four seasons in Arizona, after Sunday's game about a play and gave him a little strategic insight that could help the Ravens moving forward.

"I talked to Larry after the game, and he told me some stuff," Jefferson told reporters when asked about the Ravens' lapses in the secondary. "They watch film, too."

So what did they talk about specifically?

"I asked him about a certain play, and since we don't play him … they're in a different [conference] … he let me know what he saw on that play," Jefferson said. "Thank you, Larry."

The "certain play" could have been a 54-yard wide-open catch and run by Fitzgerald. On the play, Fitzgerald lined up on the left side in a stacked formation next to wide receiver Damiere Byrd. When Byrd went deep, Jefferson provided help over the top for Anthony Averett. Brandon Carr, who was covering Fitzgerald, blitzed.