How Much Longer Ozzie Newsome Sees Himself As GM

"I enjoy coming to work every day. This is a job where each day there is something new," Newsome said. "I don't have a bad day at the office. When I do start to have bad days, that's when I will start to walk away."

Newsome pointed to his work with players as one of the aspects he most enjoys about the job. As a Hall of Fame player himself, Newsome is regarded as a mentor by many of players currently on the roster.

He has worked with hundreds of players over the years, and he said he's enjoyed seeing the maturation of current players on the roster like outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, quarterback Joe Flacco and cornerback Chykie Brown.

"I enjoy the players, and I've become a little bit of a life coach, as well as a GM, watching some of these players mature," Newsome said. "I enjoy that aspect of it."

Newsome also still loves the evaluation and preparation leading up to the draft each year. He's a film buff who enjoys the hours studying tape that goes along with setting the board and making picks each spring.