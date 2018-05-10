How Ravens' Rookie Tight Ends Can Complement Each Other Well

Hurst has the quickness, strength and toughness to be a top-notch receiver, especially over the middle and in picking up first downs. He can stretch the seam of opponent's defenses while also doing a lot of the dirty work underneath.

"I think it's a great fit," Hurst said. "In our '12' personnel, we get in there, we kind of work off each other and feed off each other's energy. I'm excited to get out there and play with him."

Andrews, meanwhile, is currently more of a big-bodied wide receiver since he mostly lined up wide in Oklahoma's spread offense, where he caught 22 touchdowns in three seasons. If the Ravens are looking for a big target in the red zone, Andrews is the guy.

Standing in at 6-foot-4, 256 pounds, he has the size to be a blocker, and said he intends to work diligently at that part of his game, but he's likely going to be asked to do more as a pass-catcher than people-mover at this time.

"Hayden is an extremely aggressive player," Andrews said. "I think we can work off each other and use our strengths and whatnot. … It's going to be tough on defenses to be able to game-plan for us."