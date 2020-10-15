How Sam Koch Epitomizes What It Means to Be a Raven

Koch's punting average has climbed over the years, but what's more notable, even though it doesn't show up in the stat sheet, is the number of punts he's invented. Harbaugh doesn't even know how many tricks he has in his bag at this point, and Koch always dodges the question when asked.

Early in his career there were dynamic punt returners such as the Chiefs' Dante Hall and Browns' Joshua Cribbs. Koch said the approach was, "Let's just hit a turnover," or "Let's hit a rugby [kick] and just let them catch it. Let's see what they can do.'"

Then Antonio Brown came into the league with the Steelers and was a dynamic returner playing for the rival Steelers. Before a Sunday Night Football game in 2014, Koch and former Ravens Special Teams Coach Jerry Rosburg started tinkering with new kinds of kicks.

"It was like, 'How can we keep this ball away from him?'" Koch said. "It was one of those things that just evolved, and Jerry Rosburg, at that time, was out at practice and he goes, 'Why don't we try this?' So, we tried that, and it was very successful, obviously. We showcased it on a Sunday night against Antonio Brown. At that point, he didn't want anything to do with it."

The kick was a low-line rugby kick that got on the ground fast and just rolled. He hit two of them in that game and Brown didn't even attempt to return either because it was so unusual.

"It was one of those things that we just kind of kept building on it and working on different punts, working on different angles and the way we approach it; it just kind of led to where we are today," Koch said. "We're still trying to improve in every way; trying to find new punts and new ways we can go about getting the returners to not be so comfortable back there."

Harbaugh was a longtime special teams coach before he became the Ravens' head coach. Like Koch, he's watched how much the punting game has changed in the NFL, much like how Lamar Jackson is changing the game at quarterback.

"He's the guy who's come up with all these different types of punts and these different kicks. He's got … I don't know how many he's got, but it's many, many of them," Harbaugh said. "It's with the directional punting, the way he sprays the ball around, puts it on the sideline and the different rotations he uses, these are all things that punters are copying now. You see it, really, all around the league right now. So, he'll be remembered for that for a long time."