How Should Orlando Brown Be Evaluated After Poor Combine Showing?

Mar 08, 2018 at 07:37 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

08_BrownStockFalls_news.jpg


The Ravens are a team that puts more weight on the tape than a performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

But how a prospect measures up against his competition on a level playing field does matter. And it certainly has impacted the draft stock of Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Now the question is how much.

Just a week ago, Brown was perhaps the most popular projection to the Ravens at pick No. 16. Now most analysts don't have him going in the first round at all.

Brown had a historically poor performance in Indianapolis. He finished last among offensive linemen in bench press reps (14), vertical jump (19.5 inches) and broad jump (six feet, 10 inches). His 40-yard dash of 5.85 seconds was the slowest of any player at the event.

"Keeping it real, it will be held against me," Brown said. "All my numbers will be held against me. As an offensive tackle, my numbers are going to be compared to other offensive tackles. That's just the reality of it."

Brown explained his low bench press reps by saying he didn't stick to his breathing routine. He said 14 reps is the fewest he's ever done, and that he'll do it again at his Pro Day on March 14. Scouts will be eager to see how much Brown can improve in just more than a week.

The question with Brown is how much of the evaluation should be based on his Combine, or improvement in a week before his Pro Day, versus four years of game tape.

"When are you ever going to watch Orlando Brown run 40 yards down the field?" said Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. "You can watch last year's tape and see he allowed zero sacks. I'd say that's pretty important for a left tackle."

Brown's greatest strengths aren't going to change.

He's massive, standing in at nearly 6-foot-8 inches and 360 pounds (his fluctuating weight is worth noting). By sheer virtue of his size and long arms, he can bully up front and hold off pass rushers. Simply put, it's tough to get around him.

Second, his knowledge of the game has been nurtured since his youth when his father played 11 years in the NFL, including six seasons in Baltimore. Brown grew up in the Ravens locker room.

"I remember a lot from '03 to '05," Brown said. "Some of my dad's really good friends were Ray Lewis, Jamaal Lewis, Ed Reed, Alan Ricard, Priest Holmes, guys like that. I remember being around them. The kids at school would hand me Ray Lewis pictures to be signed and I'd keep them."

Orlando Brown, nicknamed "Zeus," died far too early, at just 40 years old, on Sept. 23, 2011. He had diabetic ketoacidosis, an ailment common among diabetics.

His son has watched a lot of his father's old game tape, and certainly has learned from him, but he's up-front about saying he doesn't try to model his game after his father.

"What I learned from my dad was really more a mentality," Brown said. "He wasn't the most technical, fundamental football player. It was more the way he approached the game, his work ethic."

The senior was a mauler. He may be the most intimidating offensive player in Ravens franchise history.

Now his son is up against his own battle, and he's going to have to fight his way back to prove he can still be a top-notch NFL tackle. But instead of doing it with sheer brute strength, Brown is touting what's between his ears.

"My football IQ. It's some of the best in the country," Brown said.

"It's honestly my best asset: how I understand the game. I understand the NFL. I understand these schemes and what's expected. I'm a good learner. And I'm a guy that understands my job isn't going to just be given to me. I have to take it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What's Ravens' Best Playoff Path? Should They Rest Starters?

Are the Ravens trying to be careful with J.K. Dobbins? What are the plans to improve the offense for the playoffs? Do the recent wide receiver signings rule out Odell Beckham?

news

Ravens Eye View: Roquan Smith Was a 'Predator' vs. Falcons

The Ravens run game got cranked up again, the young defensive linemen stepped up, and more.

news

BRELAND Will Perform at Halftime of Ravens-Steelers Game

The Country rap, R&B, gospel, soul singer went platinum for his song, 'My Truck.'

news

Ravens Fans Across the Country Will Be Able to Watch Games on YouTube

Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on two of YouTube's growing subscription businesses.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Falcons

Fullback Patrick Ricard got a heavy workload. Chuck Clark got the highest grade on the defense. Morgan Moses had a second straight dominant game.

news

Ravens-Steelers Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Ravens-Steelers game will have big implications for the AFC North.

news

What the Falcons Said After Loss in Baltimore

Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith was not pleased with the officiating. Drake London tips his cap to Marlon Humphrey.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are in the dance, and that's what's most important. Baltimore's defense needs to keep making plays. The passing attack was good enough.

news

Ravens Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are in the 2022 playoffs with a chance at still winning the AFC North.

news

New Record Set for Coldest Home Game in Ravens History

The temperature at kickoff for Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium is 17 degrees.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

The Ravens can punch their playoff ticket with some help this weekend.

news

Ravens Elevate Andy Isabella, Anthony Brown for Falcons Game

The Ravens are looking to replace Devin Duvernay's speed on offense and special teams while Anthony Brown will be called on to back up Tyler Huntley again.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising