How Should Orlando Brown Be Evaluated After Poor Combine Showing?

"I remember a lot from '03 to '05," Brown said. "Some of my dad's really good friends were Ray Lewis, Jamaal Lewis, Ed Reed, Alan Ricard, Priest Holmes, guys like that. I remember being around them. The kids at school would hand me Ray Lewis pictures to be signed and I'd keep them."

Orlando Brown, nicknamed "Zeus," died far too early, at just 40 years old, on Sept. 23, 2011. He had diabetic ketoacidosis, an ailment common among diabetics.

His son has watched a lot of his father's old game tape, and certainly has learned from him, but he's up-front about saying he doesn't try to model his game after his father.

"What I learned from my dad was really more a mentality," Brown said. "He wasn't the most technical, fundamental football player. It was more the way he approached the game, his work ethic."

The senior was a mauler. He may be the most intimidating offensive player in Ravens franchise history.

Now his son is up against his own battle, and he's going to have to fight his way back to prove he can still be a top-notch NFL tackle. But instead of doing it with sheer brute strength, Brown is touting what's between his ears.

"My football IQ. It's some of the best in the country," Brown said.