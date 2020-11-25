How the Ravens Are Giving Back This Thanksgiving Season

Anthony Levine Sr. 4*th* Annual Holiday Fest

On Monday (11/23), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and his 4 Every 1 Foundation provided turkeys to over 250 pre-selected families for Thanksgiving. In addition to turkeys, Levine donated devices to assist students further in their virtual learning.

Willie Snead IV Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

On Monday (11/23), wide receiver Willie Snead IV donated pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals to registered families of the Brooklyn O'Malley Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore.

11*th* Annual 53 Families Foundation Thanksgiving Dinner

Ravens director of player engagement and former linebacker Jameel McClain continued his on-going support of the Baltimore community by extending a helping hand to nearly 5,000 people in Baltimore this Thanksgiving. Volunteers helped package meals at the Salvation Army Warehouse and then delivered the meals to pre-selected families between Monday (11/23) and Wednesday (11/25).

Torrey Smith Distributes Meals in West Baltimore

On Tuesday (11/24), former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith hosted a Thanksgiving meal giveaway for community members in West Baltimore as he launches his partnership with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks at the Hilton Recreation Center.

15*th* Annual Helping Up Mission Holiday Dinner

On Tuesday (11/24), former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott continued to support homeless men in Baltimore through the 15th annual holiday dinner at the Helping Up Mission. A special meal including turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mixed vegetables, rolls and dessert were served to 350 men who live at and visit the shelter.

Ed Reed Foundation's Thanksgiving Blessings Program

Last Thursday (11/19) and Friday (11/20), Ravens Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, alongside his foundation, donated 250 meals to pre-selected families at Booker T. Washington Middle School. Reed has supported the community of Booker T. Washington Middle School for nearly 18 years. School families have been scheduled designated pick-up times throughout both days in order to avoid gatherings.