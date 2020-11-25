How the Ravens Are Giving Back This Thanksgiving Season

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players were not able to physically attend this year's Thanksgiving events.
However, the Ravens remain committed to serving families in the Baltimore area this holiday season. Here's a list of what current and former Ravens did in the community this Thanksgiving season.
1,000 Turkeys and Sides Purchased for Families
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, running back Mark Ingram II, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, cornerback Marcus Peters, cornerback Jimmy Smith and tackle Ronnie Stanley joined forces to purchase 1,000 turkeys and sides for pre-selected families in the Baltimore area. Those turkeys were distributed at the following places: Furley Elementary School, Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Family Center YMCA at Stadium Place, Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School, Zion Baptist Church.
Bradley Bozeman and Calais Campbell Food Distribution
Guard Bradley Bozeman, defensive end Calais Campbell and the rest of the Ravens offensive and defensive linemen challenged fans to join them in feeding families in-need this holiday season. On Monday (11/23), more than 500 families were provided turkeys and sides at this drive-thru food distribution in the parking lot at M&T Bank Stadium.
Anthony Levine Sr. 4*th* Annual Holiday Fest
On Monday (11/23), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and his 4 Every 1 Foundation provided turkeys to over 250 pre-selected families for Thanksgiving. In addition to turkeys, Levine donated devices to assist students further in their virtual learning.
Willie Snead IV Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
On Monday (11/23), wide receiver Willie Snead IV donated pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals to registered families of the Brooklyn O'Malley Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore.
11*th* Annual 53 Families Foundation Thanksgiving Dinner
Ravens director of player engagement and former linebacker Jameel McClain continued his on-going support of the Baltimore community by extending a helping hand to nearly 5,000 people in Baltimore this Thanksgiving. Volunteers helped package meals at the Salvation Army Warehouse and then delivered the meals to pre-selected families between Monday (11/23) and Wednesday (11/25).
Torrey Smith Distributes Meals in West Baltimore
On Tuesday (11/24), former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith hosted a Thanksgiving meal giveaway for community members in West Baltimore as he launches his partnership with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks at the Hilton Recreation Center.
15*th* Annual Helping Up Mission Holiday Dinner
On Tuesday (11/24), former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott continued to support homeless men in Baltimore through the 15th annual holiday dinner at the Helping Up Mission. A special meal including turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mixed vegetables, rolls and dessert were served to 350 men who live at and visit the shelter.
Ed Reed Foundation's Thanksgiving Blessings Program
Last Thursday (11/19) and Friday (11/20), Ravens Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, alongside his foundation, donated 250 meals to pre-selected families at Booker T. Washington Middle School. Reed has supported the community of Booker T. Washington Middle School for nearly 18 years. School families have been scheduled designated pick-up times throughout both days in order to avoid gatherings.
On Friday (11/20), Reed alongside his foundation, will continue their support of the SEED School of Maryland by donating 400 meals to families at the school. This is the 10th-consecutive year Reed has held this Thanksgiving distribution at the SEED School. The school will be hosting a drive-thru distribution for families in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.