How the Ravens Are Giving Back This Thanksgiving Season

Nov 25, 2020 at 11:18 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
112520-Turkeys

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players were not able to physically attend this year's Thanksgiving events.

However, the Ravens remain committed to serving families in the Baltimore area this holiday season. Here's a list of what current and former Ravens did in the community this Thanksgiving season.

1,000 Turkeys and Sides Purchased for Families

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, running back Mark Ingram II, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, cornerback Marcus Peters, cornerback Jimmy Smith and tackle Ronnie Stanley joined forces to purchase 1,000 turkeys and sides for pre-selected families in the Baltimore area. Those turkeys were distributed at the following places: Furley Elementary School, Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Family Center YMCA at Stadium Place, Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School, Zion Baptist Church.

Bradley Bozeman and Calais Campbell Food Distribution

Guard Bradley Bozeman, defensive end Calais Campbell and the rest of the Ravens offensive and defensive linemen challenged fans to join them in feeding families in-need this holiday season. On Monday (11/23), more than 500 families were provided turkeys and sides at this drive-thru food distribution in the parking lot at M&T Bank Stadium.

Anthony Levine Sr. 4*th* Annual Holiday Fest

On Monday (11/23), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and his 4 Every 1 Foundation provided turkeys to over 250 pre-selected families for Thanksgiving. In addition to turkeys, Levine donated devices to assist students further in their virtual learning.

Willie Snead IV Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

On Monday (11/23), wide receiver Willie Snead IV donated pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals to registered families of the Brooklyn O'Malley Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore.

11*th* Annual 53 Families Foundation Thanksgiving Dinner

Ravens director of player engagement and former linebacker Jameel McClain continued his on-going support of the Baltimore community by extending a helping hand to nearly 5,000 people in Baltimore this Thanksgiving. Volunteers helped package meals at the Salvation Army Warehouse and then delivered the meals to pre-selected families between Monday (11/23) and Wednesday (11/25).

Torrey Smith Distributes Meals in West Baltimore

On Tuesday (11/24), former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith hosted a Thanksgiving meal giveaway for community members in West Baltimore as he launches his partnership with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks at the Hilton Recreation Center.

15*th* Annual Helping Up Mission Holiday Dinner

On Tuesday (11/24), former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott continued to support homeless men in Baltimore through the 15th annual holiday dinner at the Helping Up Mission. A special meal including turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mixed vegetables, rolls and dessert were served to 350 men who live at and visit the shelter.

Ed Reed Foundation's Thanksgiving Blessings Program

Last Thursday (11/19) and Friday (11/20), Ravens Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, alongside his foundation, donated 250 meals to pre-selected families at Booker T. Washington Middle School. Reed has supported the community of Booker T. Washington Middle School for nearly 18 years. School families have been scheduled designated pick-up times throughout both days in order to avoid gatherings.

On Friday (11/20), Reed alongside his foundation, will continue their support of the SEED School of Maryland by donating 400 meals to families at the school. This is the 10th-consecutive year Reed has held this Thanksgiving distribution at the SEED School. The school will be hosting a drive-thru distribution for families in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Related Content

news

Steelers Reject Notion That They Have Lamar Jackson's Number

Two of the Ravens quarterback's worst games in his young career have come against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving Game Rescheduled to Sunday

After multiple players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens-Steelers game has been moved to Sunday at a time to be determined.
news

Mailbag: What's Going on With 'Hollywood' Brown?

Are the Ravens committed to more deep passes? How does Tyre Phillips' return impact the offensive line? Is it realistic to think Baltimore can finish at 11-5?
news

Late for Work 11/25: Schefter: Status of Ravens-Steelers Game Is 'Teetering'

Time for Lamar Jackson to elevate the Ravens. Ravens fall in the most recent power rankings. Young core in Baltimore is one of the best to build around. 
news

Ravens Place Pernell McPhee on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens cancelled practice Tuesday and held all team activities virtually.
news

Eisenberg: This Is Just How the Ravens Like It

It's been a tough stretch on multiple fronts. But the Ravens are comfortable having the odds stacked against them and perhaps even better off as underdogs, being on the road, doubted.
news

Late for Work 11/24: Is Steelers Game a 'Must-Win' for Ravens?

Where does Lamar Jackson rank among young franchise quarterbacks? Analyzing Yannick Ngakoue's snap count. Derek Wolfe has boosted an injury-depleted defensive line the past two games. 
news

News & Notes: Ravens Trust in Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

Ravens look for ways get Marquise Brown more involved. Four-catch performance gives Dez Bryant something to build on. Ben Powers made his presence felt in his first start.
news

Ravens Place Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Brandon Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens closed their practice facility Monday morning after multiple members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Tyre Phillips Designated to Return to Practice, Ravens Add Another Tight End

The Ravens' starting rookie right guard takes another step toward returning to the lineup.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Face Season-Ending Injury to Joe Burrow

Pittsburgh's opportunistic defense will look for more takeaways against the Ravens. Defense is driving the Browns during their playoff push.

Advertising