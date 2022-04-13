Late for Work 4/13: How the Ravens Can Address Their Need at Pass Rusher

Did Injury Risk Play a Factor in the Ravens Not Re-Signing Their Free Agent Cornerbacks?

The Ravens are expected to have two All-Pro cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, returning for the 2022 season. But Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Chris Westry, all familiar names, are no longer behind those two.

This offseason, the Ravens released Young, and he signed with the Chicago Bears. Westry, who didn't receive a tender, signed with the Carolina Panthers and Averett joined the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year, $4.5 million deal. But with all three signing for low terms and price tags, Zrebiec, who joined the "Fanimal Radio" podcast, considered the injury concerns of the players as a reason why the Ravens may not have been interested in matching the other offers.

"People are fed-up with the Ravens sustaining so many injuries," Zrebiec said. "And you can change your training method—the Ravens are doing that. You can change your practice schedule—the Ravens are doing that. You can change a lot of different things but if you're relying on guys who are frequently injured, you're going to deal with injuries."

Since being drafted by the Ravens, Young missed three seasons due to injury, and Westry, who missed the 2019 season after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, also missed 11 games for the Ravens in 2021 due to a torn meniscus.

"The Ravens, I think, felt lucky they got 17 games out of Tavon Young, but let's be honest, there were games he could barely play…but basically with both of those guys, Young and Westry, it seemed like a case of, 'We'll offer you the veteran minimum here, but we have to protect ourselves.' Cause there's some injury concerns there and [the Ravens] are not going to tie up some money in injury guys as much as we have in the past."

As for Averett, Zrebiec thinks it could be due to not breaking more into the starting lineup with Humphrey and Peters returning.

"The Averett one I don't understand," Zrebiec said. "I haven't gotten the opportunity to talk to him or his agent. I do wonder if he just wanted a change of scenery knowing Humphrey and Peters were going to be back. He's not a slot, a real inside corner so he most likely would potentially be a fourth corner and he could be better than that somewhere else but I'm not sure exactly what led to [him leaving.] I would have been all over Anthony Averett on a one-year, $4.5 million to be honest. But in the other cases, it just seemed like they're kind of scared off from making any commitment, even a minor one, because of injuries."

Brian McFarland, a co-host of the show, agreed that Averett likely wanted to compete elsewhere and maximize his value, and thinks the injury concerns regarding Westry is what made them avoid re-signing the young cornerback.

"I have a feeling Averett, he's going to get an opportunity to at least compete to start. So, I think that's probably, you're looking at a one-year deal, whether it was [in Baltimore] or elsewhere, you want the most playing time possible… I think Westry's the one that surprises me the most because his deal is $825,000. Which it's basically the minimum for his time of service. That certainly wasn't about money."