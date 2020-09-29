How the Ravens Plan to Regroup After Tough Loss

It's asking a lot for the Ravens to pull off that kind of run again in 2020. But facing a short week of preparation before Sunday's road game against Washington, the faster the Ravens regroup, the better.

"It will be that way for everybody, all of us," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Start with me, it's a learning experience for me. I've got to get better, and it will be that way for everybody in our program. That's what we'll do with it. We better do that with it, because we're going to be playing in six days, and we've got to play a lot better than we did tonight."

At times like this, veteran leadership can be extremely important, to keep the defeat in perspective. The Chiefs clearly looked like the better team Monday night, but the Ravens hope to change that by January. After playing for an undefeated LSU team that won the national championship last season, Patrick Queen had not walked into a losing locker in a long time before Monday night. Queen got his first look at Mahomes, and got his first taste of Monday Night Football. It was a bitter experience.

"You don't want to sit and sulk," cornerback Jimmy Smith said. "We have a lot of young guys, so the first thing you have to do is, tomorrow, get back, go watch the film, see what happened; don't be sensitive when you see stuff that happened to you on the plays. Just get in there [and] correct it. Let's fix it, because we have a game in six days, so we don't have time to sit there and sulk about anything.