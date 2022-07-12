How to Claim Ravens Training Camp Passes

Jul 12, 2022 at 01:18 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
Training-Camp

The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 16 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day. Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 30. Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.

Beginning tomorrow July 13th at 11 a.m., fans should visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens' Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices or an admission pass for the open practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific UAPC practice requested. (Please note that there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day.)

Fans will receive a confirmation email after signing up for a specific practice day. Digital parking passes, scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be emailed to fans 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 27. The final date for fans attending training camp is Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens Announce Inaugural Class Of Ozzie Newsome Scholarship Recipients

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

news

Ravens Training Camp to Feature 16 Open Practices

The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 16 free/open practices, and fans can claim passes on July 13.

news

Press Release: Ravens Statements On Jaylon Ferguson

news

Press Release: Tony Siragusa Passes Away

news

Press Release: Washington, D.C.-Based ESPN 630 AM To Broadcast Ravens Games

Multi-Year Agreement Broadens Audience to Washington, D.C.

news

Press Release: Ravens To Outfit Local Youth Football Programs

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens to Transform Baltimore City School

news

Ravens' 2022 Preseason Schedule Changed

Baltimore's preseason Week 3 game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Washington Commanders has moved to 7 p.m.

news

Press Release: Ravens Announce Personnel Promotions

news

Press Release: Sam Koch to Retire as NFL Player

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising