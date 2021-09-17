How to Get Your Mobile Tickets Ready 

The Ravens will kick off their home schedule Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium. As a reminder, all Baltimore Ravens tickets are digital and can be accessed via your mobile device through the Ravens Mobile app.

Fans can avoid delays entering the stadium by having your digital tickets ready in your Apple Wallet, Google Pay, or with the rotating barcode in the Ravens app before approaching the stadium gates.

Parking passes are also digital and can be accessed by using the Ravens mobile app.

PDFs and screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. We expect long lines at the gates so come early!