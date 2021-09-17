How to Get Your Mobile Tickets Ready 

Sep 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091721-Mobile-Ticketing
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Fans at M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens will kick off their home schedule Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium. As a reminder, all Baltimore Ravens tickets are digital and can be accessed via your mobile device through the Ravens Mobile app.

Fans can avoid delays entering the stadium by having your digital tickets ready in your Apple Wallet, Google Pay, or with the rotating barcode in the Ravens app before approaching the stadium gates.

Parking passes are also digital and can be accessed by using the Ravens mobile app.

PDFs and screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. We expect long lines at the gates so come early!

Here's a video that will help with the entry process:

For additional help as needed, fans can utilize the Flockbot's Digital Ticketing Assistant and our mobile ticketing webpage.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ty'Son Williams Learning From Stable of Veteran Running Backs

NBA star Ja Morant gave shoutout to Ty'Son Williams, who attended the same high school. Patrick Mekari's versatility is a blessing for the offensive line. John Harbaugh prepares for another matchup against his friend Andy Reid.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable after not practicing all week. Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown returned to the field Friday.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Here are stats and trends to know as the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Blitz Or Not Blitz? How Do Ravens Slow Down the Chiefs' Offense?

After three straight losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens looks forward to another test against one of the NFL's most dynamic attacks.
news

Flo Rida Will Play Halftime Show at Ravens Home Opener

The star rapper will be part of a loaded 'Sunday Night Football' game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

See who the pundits are picking to win Sunday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 9/17: Pundits Near Unanimous in Picking Chiefs Over Ravens

Are the Ravens asking Lamar Jackson to do too much? Second-guessing the Orlando Brown Jr. trade is unwarranted. Analysts still believe Ravens are contenders. 
news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Potential Absence Poses Another Challenge

Ravens adjust their running game to a new stable of backs. Odafe Oweh 'lived up to his billing.' Chris Westry injury will further test Ravens' cornerback depth.
news

Sammy Watkins: I Have Nothing to Prove vs. Chiefs

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was a Super Bowl-winner in Kansas City. Now he gets his chance to show what he can do on a different team.
news

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes? Kryptonite? Depends Who You Ask

While Lamar Jackson is 0-3 against the Chiefs in his career, he says it's not about him and Patrick Mahomes. But Sammy Watkins isn't exactly buying it.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising