How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Sep 10, 2020 at 11:16 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091020-WLS-Week-1

Football is back! The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: CBS
  • Local TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (D.C.)
  • Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Browns is in blue.
map

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

PREGAME COVERAGE

Leading up to every Ravens home game this season, tune in an hour before kickoff to Pre-Game Live presented by M&T Bank. Host Garrett Downing will take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for an exclusive, live look at player warmups. Additional guests will preview the game, share inactives and game-time information and offer insight and analysis.

  • Begins at noon ET, streamed on BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app, YouTube, Facebook, Ravens Roku and Apple TV.

Related Content

Josh Charles on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
news

Celebrity Josh Charles Reps His Stadium Cutout on 'Fallon'

Actor Josh Charles showed off his Community of Fans cutout on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/10: More Pundits Jump on Steelers Bandwagon

The market for cornerback Marlon Humphrey was set again with Jalen Ramsey's mega-deal. Nate Burleson picks Lamar Jackson to repeat as NFL MVP. Four Ravens who could overachieve in 2020.
Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Running back Justice Hill and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike are among those who did not practice Wednesday.
RB Mark Ingram
news

News & Notes: Mark Ingram Believes Ravens Can Set More Rushing Records

Mark Ingram says the Ravens want to prove they have the best running back room in the league. Calais Campbell looks forward to his Baltimore debut. The Ravens won't dwell on their home loss to Cleveland last year, but they haven't forgotten.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Lamar Jackson Is a 'Lightyears Ahead' of Last Year

The reigning MVP says he's reading defenses better and feeling more comfortable in the Ravens' offense.
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Use a Third Tight End?

Could the Ravens add safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix? Why wasn't the NFL ready to embrace a new sign-and-trade strategy? Who will be the unsung hero of Sunday's title against the Browns?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/9: CBS: Three Reasons the Ravens Will Win Super Bowl LV 

The Steelers are ahead of the Ravens in these power rankings. How Pat Ricard can fill the third tight end role. When Jackson beat Rajon Rondo in a race.
News & Notes: Browns Will Test Ravens' New Look Run Defense
news

News & Notes: Browns Will Test Ravens' New Look Run Defense

A revamped front seven featuring new players like Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Patrick Queen faces its first test. The Browns have been tight-lipped about their offensive play-caller. The practice squad is on high alert this season. 
HC John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Eisenberg: There Is No Bye Through the Regular Season

As the start of the 2020 regular season nears, be careful with thinking that over the next few months the Ravens mainly just need to worry about getting ready for the playoffs.
DE Jadeveon Clowney
news

Late for Work 9/8: Reports: Jadeveon Clowney Would Be a Raven If This Was Allowed …

Did the Ravens' 2020 season end in triumph or heartbreak in ESPN simulation? Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager says there's a wide gap between the Chiefs and everyone else in the AFC. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is tabbed as a player to watch in Week 1.
Lamar Jackson Is Obsessed With Winning the Super Bowl
news

Lamar Jackson Is Obsessed With Winning the Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson doesn't plan on putting up his MVP trophy until he wins a bigger one.

Advertising