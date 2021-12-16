How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Packers

Dec 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121621-WLS

The Ravens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid with an upset win over the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Baltimore (8-5) is clinging onto first place in the AFC North while the Packers (10-3) are tied for the best record in the NFC.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: FOX / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore); FOX / WTTG Ch. 5 (Washington)
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Packers is in red
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WLS week 15

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (red) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
  • National radio: ESPN Radio
  • Announcers: Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)

