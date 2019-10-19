How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Seahawks

Oct 19, 2019 at 02:30 PM
102019-Week-7-Watch-Listen-Follow

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at CenturyLink Field at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

Network: FOX

Local TV: WBFF, Ch. 45 (Baltimore)

Announcers: Dick Stockton (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (analyst), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Jennifer Hale (sideline)

Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Seahawks is in blue.

07-FOX-L

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

*Please check you local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari)

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Jarret Johnson (analyst)
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

Related Content

news

DeShon Elliott Feels Poised for a Breakout 2021

After starting for the first time in 2020, DeShon Elliott is having a strong training camp with the mindset to have his best season. 
news

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards Are Both First-Teamers for Ravens

J.K. Dobbins isn't the only Ravens running back with big goals this season. Gus Edwards said he wants to roll for 1,000 rushing yards.
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman Limps Off Field With Injury

Brandon Stephens continues his quick transition from corner to safety. Secondary is benefitting from facing more speed from wide receivers in practice. Bout with COVID-19 didn't keep Gus Edwards from returning in great shape. 
news

Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Goes Into Shutdown Mode

Marlon Humphrey broke up four straight passes thrown his way and it was a strong day for the cornerbacks overall. Mark Andrews continues his hot streak with a spectacular catch.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens' Ground Game Will Still Dominate

The Ravens are passing the ball a ton on the fields of the Under Armour Performance Center, but don't be fooled. Their offense is still anchored by the rushing attack.
news

Late for Work 8/10: Is Lamar Jackson the Giannis Antetokounmpo of the NFL?

Bucky Brooks says Jackson 'is on the fast track to Canton.' Rashod Bateman is a dark horse NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. The Ravens are named as a potential landing spot for Michael Thomas if he's traded. Justin Tucker has gone from undrafted free agent to 'the Mariano Rivera of NFL closers.'
news

Takeaways From First Ravens Depth Chart of 2021

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both No. 1s and Malik Harrison is penciled in as the starting weakside linebacker.
news

Practice Report: Tight End Josh Oliver Is Elevating for a Job

Lamar Jackson is getting up to speed and re-establishing his connection with Mark Andrews. Tylan Wallace has a busy day. Tyus Bowser gets in on the sack action.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Josh Allen's Contract Extension

John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Kevin Zeitler and Bradley Bozeman. Lamar Jackson wants his hurdle to be his statue. Jackson knows there's catching up to do with the rest of the offense.
news

Lamar Jackson Discusses His Experience on COVID-19 List, Vaccine

Lamar Jackson addressed the media for the first time since returning to practice and answered questions about his latest experience on the COVID-19 list.
news

Ronnie Stanley Is Back at Practice After Major Ankle Injury

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his first appearance on the practice field since his season-ending ankle injury Nov. 1.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

James Washington battles for playing time with Steelers amid reports that he has requested a trade. Baker Mayfield says Josh Allen's contract is good for all quarterbacks. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising