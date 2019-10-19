How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Seahawks

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at CenturyLink Field at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
Network: FOX
Local TV: WBFF, Ch. 45 (Baltimore)
Announcers: Dick Stockton (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (analyst), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Jennifer Hale (sideline)
Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Seahawks is in blue.
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live streams available on the following platforms:
- Yahoo Sports (in-market fans in blue on the map)
- Ravens mobile app (iOS users only)
- Ravens mobile website (for IOS users and Safari browser only)
- NFL Game Passoffers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
*Please check you local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari)
LISTEN LIVE
- WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Jarret Johnson (analyst)
- Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.