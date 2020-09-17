How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Texans

Sep 17, 2020 at 10:49 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091720-Watch-Listen-Stream

The Baltimore Ravens hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Houston Texans Sunday at NRG Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: CBS
  • Local TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (D.C.)
  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Texans is in blue.
map

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access."

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

