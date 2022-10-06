How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

In their first primetime game of the season, the Ravens (2-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) on Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium.

The AFC North battle kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC/ Ch. 4 (Washington); nationwide telecast on NBC.
  • Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

