How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

In their first primetime game of the season, the Ravens (2-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) on Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium.
The AFC North battle kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC/ Ch. 4 (Washington); nationwide telecast on NBC.
- Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Garrett Downing, Jimmy Smith (special guest). Starts at 7:15 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.