How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (3-3) return home on Sunday to face the Browns (2-4) in an important AFC North game for both teams.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington), WHP/Ch. 21 (Harrisburg), WBOC/Ch. 16 (Maryland-Eastern Shore)
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Browns in green.
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Garrett Downing, Haloti Ngata (special guest). Starts at 12:00 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV. A pre-game ceremony honoring the Super Bowl XLVII team will be broadcast live on Ravens Pregame.
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.
Reminder for Next Week's Thursday Night Football
- The Ravens will visit Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football (Oct. 27) in Week 8. Kickoff will be 8:15 p.m. The game can be viewed nationally on Amazon Prime Video and locally in Baltimore on ABC- WMAR/Ch. 2. Fans are encouraged to watch this week's TNF Amazon Prime game between New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals to make sure they will have access to Ravens-Buccaneers.
- For information on how to subscribe to Prime Video, which includes a free 30-day trial, step-by-step setup instructions, compatible devices and more, click here.