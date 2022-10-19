How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Oct 19, 2022 at 05:16 PM
Clifton Brown
Clifton Brown

101922-HOW-TO-GRAPHIC

The Ravens (3-3) return home on Sunday to face the Browns (2-4) in an important AFC North game for both teams.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington), WHP/Ch. 21 (Harrisburg), WBOC/Ch. 16 (Maryland-Eastern Shore)
  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Browns in green.
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Map

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

Reminder for Next Week's Thursday Night Football

  • The Ravens will visit Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football (Oct. 27) in Week 8. Kickoff will be 8:15 p.m. The game can be viewed nationally on Amazon Prime Video and locally in Baltimore on ABC- WMAR/Ch. 2. Fans are encouraged to watch this week's TNF Amazon Prime game between New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals to make sure they will have access to Ravens-Buccaneers.
  • For information on how to subscribe to Prime Video, which includes a free 30-day trial, step-by-step setup instructions, compatible devices and more, click here.

