How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Patriots

The Ravens (1-1) return to the road Sunday when they visit the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium.
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: FOX/ WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)
- Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Patriots in red.
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.