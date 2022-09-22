How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Patriots

Sep 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

How-to-Graphic-at-patriots

The Ravens (1-1) return to the road Sunday when they visit the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: FOX/ WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)
  • Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Patriots in red.
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
map-week3

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ravens Have Perfect Attendance

Marlon Humphrey (groin) returned to practice and Lamar Jackson isn't wearing his arm sleeve.

news

Lamar Jackson Tells Funny Story About Pre-Draft Meeting With Bill Belichick

Lamar Jackson visited with the Patriots before the 2018 draft and came away with a different perception of Bill Belichick.

news

Late for Work 9/22: Lamar Jackson Might Lead the League in Passing, Says Film Analyst

Bill Belichick says Lamar Jackson has 'more than answered' questions about him as a pocket passer. Three ways the running game can improve.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Lucky Uniforms vs. New England

The Ravens will wear white jerseys and black pants for their Week 3 tilt against the Patriots.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Hopes Ravens Sign Jason Pierre-Paul, Blake Martinez

Josh Ross' injury is not season-ending. Lamar Jackson knows it's difficult to anticipate Bill Belichick's game plan. Odafe Oweh says he'll adjust to how opponents are blocking him.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Limited, Wearing Arm Sleeve

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were sidelined Wednesday, but Brandon Stephens is back on the field.

news

Ravens Sign Linebacker Brandon Copeland to Practice Squad

Sykesville native and Gilman School grad Brandon Copeland has been signed to Baltimore's practice squad.

news

Mailbag: Is the Ravens Secondary in Trouble?

Why did the Ravens show a Cover-Zero blitz in the fourth quarter? Can J.K. Dobbins fix the run game issues? Will Ben Cleveland play?

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble But Remain in Top 10

Baltimore's loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them in the power rankings, but not far.

news

Late for Work 9/21: Ravens Reportedly Bring in Jason Pierre-Paul, Blake Martinez for Visits

The Ravens are among the scariest teams in the NFL. Justin Tucker's pregame routine is inspired by Adam Vinatieri. Lamar Jackson rises in Offensive Player Rankings.

news

Late for Work 9/20: History Suggests Ravens Will Bounce Back From Painful Defeat

Lamar Jackson is among the early MVP favorites. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec says going for it on fourth-and-short in the fourth quarter 'was absolutely the right decision.'

