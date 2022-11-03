How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Saints

The Ravens (5-3) will play their second straight primetime game in Week 9 when they visit the Saints (3-5) on Monday Night Football.
Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. at Caesars Superdome.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13 (Baltimore); National TV - ESPN
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM); National radio: Westwood One Sports, Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.
