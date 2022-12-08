How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (8-4) travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (5-7) in a Week 14 rivalry matchup.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington), WHP/Ch. 21 (Harrisburg), WBOC/Ch. 16 (Maryland-Eastern Shore)
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
- Check 506 sports.com for live coverage maps. Ravens vs. Steelers in green.
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)/Sirius XM Ch. 111 or 385
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only); David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.