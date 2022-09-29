How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills

Sep 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

How-to-Graphic-bills

In one of the most-anticipated games of the young season, the Ravens (2-1) return home Sunday to host the Buffalo Bills (2-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

map-bills

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Expect Travis Jones to Keep Growing with More Opportunities

Kyle Hamilton no more confident this week than last. Ravens practice with wet ball in anticipation of rainy weather on Sunday. Finishing strong is a focus for rookie punter Jordan Stout.

news

How the Ravens Defense Is Approaching the Unique Challenge of Josh Allen

The Ravens have one of the NFL's most difficult quarterbacks to prepare for. Now they'll go against another unicorn.

news

Ronnie Stanley Feels 'Really Close' to Return

Ronnie Stanley talks about the different approach he and the Ravens took after his second ankle surgery.

news

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Share Mutual Respect Before Big-Time Matchup

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have gone from questioned quarterbacks in the 2018 draft class to the top of the game.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Color Rush Uniforms for Big Game

The Ravens are wearing their all-purple color rush uniforms for the sixth time in team history.

news

Michael Pierce Has Season-Ending Surgery, Placed on IR

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce revealed via Instagram his decision to have season-ending surgery on his torn biceps.

news

Late for Work 9/29: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay Helping Ravens' Passing Attack 'Put the Fear of God in People'

ESPN Analytics ranks Mark Andrews as the No. 1 pass-catcher in the NFL. Sunday's Ravens-Bills game profiles as a 'modern NFL air show.' Lamar Jackson is not in the top two in NFL.com's quarterback rankings.

news

Lamar Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in quarterback rating and touchdowns through three weeks.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Practices Fully, Could Play This Week

The three veterans injured in New England did not practice. J.K. Dobbins limited with a chest injury.

news

Michael Pierce Has Torn Biceps, Making Decision on Surgery

The Ravens will lean more heavily on rookie Travis Jones, who made his debut in New England.

news

Jason Pierre-Paul to Wear Jersey No. 4

Veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul will switch to jersey No. 4 with the Ravens after wearing No. 90 throughout his career.

Find Tickets
Advertising