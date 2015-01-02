How To Watch, Listen To Ravens-Steelers Game

The football world will be tuned into Saturday night's primetime matchup between the Ravens and Steelers.
The classic rivalry is the main attraction of wild-card weekend.
"This is exactly what the NFL wants," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said.
Here are the details for how you can watch and listen to the playoff matchup:
Television
NBC, 8:15 p.m.
Commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya
Local Radio
WBAL (1090 AM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM)
XM station: 225
Sirius station: 93
Commentators: Gerry Sandusky, Stan White, Qadry Ismail
National Radio
Westwood One Sports (check your local listings)
XM station: 88
Sirius station: 88
Commentators: Kevin Kugler, James Lofton, Hub Arkush
Online/Mobile
- Listen to the local radio broadcast on the new Ravens iPad app, smartphone app and BaltimoreRavens.com in the gameday center.
- Watch the game broadcast through the NBC Sports Live Extra website or tablet app.
- Watch on a Verizon Wireless smartphone if you have a MORE Everything Plan, or an NFL Mobile premium subscription.
- NFL Game Pass offers live online broadcasts to users outside the USA.
- NFL Game Rewind re-plays the game after it airs.
- Purchase a DirecTV Sunday Ticket subscription.
Weather