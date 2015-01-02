How To Watch, Listen To Ravens-Steelers Game

Jan 02, 2015 at 09:27 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

02_HowToWatch_news.jpg


The football world will be tuned into Saturday night's primetime matchup between the Ravens and Steelers.

The classic rivalry is the main attraction of wild-card weekend.

"This is exactly what the NFL wants," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said.

Here are the details for how you can watch and listen to the playoff matchup:

Television

NBC, 8:15 p.m. 
Commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Local Radio

WBAL (1090 AM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM)
XM station: 225
Sirius station: 93
Commentators: Gerry Sandusky, Stan White, Qadry Ismail

National Radio

Westwood One Sports (check your local listings)
XM station: 88
Sirius station: 88
Commentators: Kevin Kugler, James Lofton, Hub Arkush

Online/Mobile

Weather

