How To Watch Ravens-Broncos On TV, Online and Mobile

Opening weekend of the NFL season is a bit like a national holiday for football fans.
Most of Baltimore will be parked in front of the television for today's matchup with the Broncos at 4:25 p.m., and the game is also likely to draw plenty of eyeballs from a national audience.
Here are all the ways fans can watch or listen to the broadcast:
Television
CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Commentators: Jim Nantz, Phil Simms and Tracy Wolfson
Local Radio
WBAL (1090 AM)
98Rock (97.9 FM)
Commentators: Gerry Sandusky, Qadry Ismail and Stan White
National Radio
ESPN Radio (check local listings)
Sirius: 134
XM: 82
Commentators: Marc Kestecher and Jeff Saturday
Online/Mobile
Listen to the local radio broadcast on the Ravens iPad app, smartphone app and BaltimoreRavens.com in the gameday center.
NFL Game Pass offers live online broadcasts to users outside the USA, and the full replay of the game will be available through game pass after it is completed.