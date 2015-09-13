How To Watch Ravens-Broncos On TV, Online and Mobile





Opening weekend of the NFL season is a bit like a national holiday for football fans.

Most of Baltimore will be parked in front of the television for today's matchup with the Broncos at 4:25 p.m., and the game is also likely to draw plenty of eyeballs from a national audience.

Here are all the ways fans can watch or listen to the broadcast:

Television

CBS, 4:25 p.m.

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Phil Simms and Tracy Wolfson

Local Radio

WBAL (1090 AM)

98Rock (97.9 FM)

Commentators: Gerry Sandusky, Qadry Ismail and Stan White

National Radio

ESPN Radio (check local listings)

Sirius: 134

XM: 82

Commentators: Marc Kestecher and Jeff Saturday

Online/Mobile

Listen to the local radio broadcast on the Ravens iPad app, smartphone app and BaltimoreRavens.com in the gameday center.