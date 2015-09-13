 Skip to main content
How To Watch Ravens-Broncos On TV, Online and Mobile

Sep 13, 2015 at 03:25 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

13_HowToWatch_news.jpg


Opening weekend of the NFL season is a bit like a national holiday for football fans.

Most of Baltimore will be parked in front of the television for today's matchup with the Broncos at 4:25 p.m., and the game is also likely to draw plenty of eyeballs from a national audience.

Here are all the ways fans can watch or listen to the broadcast:

Television

CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Commentators: Jim Nantz, Phil Simms and Tracy Wolfson

Local Radio

WBAL (1090 AM)
98Rock (97.9 FM)
Commentators: Gerry Sandusky, Qadry Ismail and Stan White

National Radio

ESPN Radio (check local listings)
Sirius: 134
XM: 82
Commentators: Marc Kestecher and Jeff Saturday

Online/Mobile

Listen to the local radio broadcast on the Ravens iPad app, smartphone app and BaltimoreRavens.com in the gameday center.

NFL Game Pass offers live online broadcasts to users outside the USA, and the full replay of the game will be available through game pass after it is completed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

