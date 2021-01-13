How Wink Martindale's Defense Is Preparing for the Josh Allen Challenge

The Ravens have blitzed 41 percent of the time this season, the highest rate in the NFL. Allen has thrown a league-high 19 touchdown passes against pressure. Baltimore had success bringing the heat on Allen in their meeting last year – sacking him six times, forcing two fumbles and holding him to just 17-of-39 passing (the second-lowest completion rate of his career) and 146 yards.

"It's a chess match. You've got to pick your spots. It's a chess match on their side when they're looking at us too," Martindale said. "He knows that there's going to be pressure, that's for sure. That's who we are. That's what we've done."

Part of what's helped Allen this year is having a big-time receiver on the other end of those throws. In his first season with the Bills after being added via trade with the Vikings, Diggs posted 1,535 receiving yards and led the league in receptions (127) and targets (166).

The last time the Ravens faced a receiver who finished as the NFL's receiving yards leader was in 2018 when they squared off with the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones. Jones posted two catches for 18 yards.

But it's not just Diggs for the Bills. Cole Beasley posted 82 catches for 967 yards, Gabriel Davis had seven receiving touchdowns and former Raven John Brown is back healthy and able to make big plays.