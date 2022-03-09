Hulking Daniel Faalele Embraces Comparisons to Orlando Brown Jr.

The Minnesota offensive tackle is bigger than Orlando Brown Jr., the former Ravens Pro Bowl tackle who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. When comparisons between the gargantuan tackles were made last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Faalele didn't mind. In fact, Faalele has been studying Brown's game.

"I like watching Orlando Brown and how he uses his strength to his advantage and how he uses his length and plays big," Faalale said. "He's also smart and takes good angles."

Faalele is viewed as a potential starting NFL tackle with loads of upside, but it's going to take plenty of work to become a Pro Bowl player like Brown. Faalele is viewed as a potential starting right tackle in the NFL, and in his latest mock draft aft the Combine, Dane Brugler predicted the Ravens will take him in the second round with the 45th-overall pick.

The Ravens are definitely in the market for offensive tackles, and Faalele's size would fit their preference for big offensive lineman who can move people off the line of scrimmage. Baltimore's starting right tackle for next season has yet to be determined, and acquiring a young swing tackle in the draft could be valuable with All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley coming off his latest ankle surgery.

Faalele has already made a rapid rise after a late start in football. He didn't start playing until his junior year of high school when he moved to Florida from his native Australia. He was so unfamiliar with the rules of football, he spent his first year learning from the bench and didn't play a snap.