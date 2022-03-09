Hulking Daniel Faalele Embraces Comparisons to Orlando Brown Jr.

Mar 09, 2022 at 02:49 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030922-Daniel
Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (15) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022.

At 6-foot-8, 384 pounds, it's not difficult for Daniel Faalele to make a huge impression.

Faalele is the heaviest player in the modern history of the NFL Scouting Combine, according to the NFL Research database. That's a lot lighter than Faalele was when he enrolled at Minnesota, tipping the scales at 426 pounds.

The Minnesota offensive tackle is bigger than Orlando Brown Jr., the former Ravens Pro Bowl tackle who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. When comparisons between the gargantuan tackles were made last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Faalele didn't mind. In fact, Faalele has been studying Brown's game.

"I like watching Orlando Brown and how he uses his strength to his advantage and how he uses his length and plays big," Faalale said. "He's also smart and takes good angles."

Faalele is viewed as a potential starting NFL tackle with loads of upside, but it's going to take plenty of work to become a Pro Bowl player like Brown. Faalele is viewed as a potential starting right tackle in the NFL, and in his latest mock draft aft the Combine, Dane Brugler predicted the Ravens will take him in the second round with the 45th-overall pick.

The Ravens are definitely in the market for offensive tackles, and Faalele's size would fit their preference for big offensive lineman who can move people off the line of scrimmage. Baltimore's starting right tackle for next season has yet to be determined, and acquiring a young swing tackle in the draft could be valuable with All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley coming off his latest ankle surgery.

Faalele has already made a rapid rise after a late start in football. He didn't start playing until his junior year of high school when he moved to Florida from his native Australia. He was so unfamiliar with the rules of football, he spent his first year learning from the bench and didn't play a snap.

But once Faalele got on the field, his size helped accelerate his learning curve. Some pass rushers in college simply became frustrated trying to get around the brick wall that Faalele's body presents.

Faalele believes he'll make another leap as a player once he reaches the NFL and focuses even more on perfecting his technique.

"The biggest challenge is always pad level," Faalele said. "I can always get lower. That's something I've worked on throughout my career."

Faalele had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, but he didn't participate in any of the Combine's on-field drills, electing to wait until his Pro Day. He lifted 225 pounds 24 times in the bench press at the Combine, a decent showing but not nearly as impressive as Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (30 reps).

Faalele hopes to blow people away with his Pro Day workout, and even if he doesn't, he can take solace from Brown's draft experience. He became a Pro Bowl player after a miserable Combine performance in 2018 caused him to plummet into the third round. Brown still gives grief to people who dissed him after his Combine performances.

Faalale knows the Ravens and other teams shopping for tackles are watching him closely, and he plans to capitalize wherever he plays next season.

"I love being a sponge and seeing how much more I can grow," Faalele said. "I feel like the sky's the limit for me. I'm excited to see how far I can go."

Related Content

news

Ravens Extend Six Tenders, Including to Quarterback Tyler Huntley

The Ravens have tendered six players and re-signed another, defensive tackle Aaron Crawford.
news

Ravens Release Respected Veteran Cornerback Tavon Young

The Ravens have parted ways with veteran cornerback Tavon Young, who spent six years in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Place Alejandro Villanueva on Reserve/Retired List

After starting every game for the Ravens in 2021, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after a seven-year NFL career.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Post-Combine Picks

Here's who the analysts have the Ravens selecting at No. 14 after the Combine shook up the prospect rankings.
news

Late for Work 3/9: How Does Aaron Rodgers Deal, Russell Wilson Trade Affect Ravens?

Pro Football Focus says one Ravens free agent is overrated and one is underrated. The Ravens go big early in The Athletic's latest mock draft.
news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.
news

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner Adds Spice to NFL Draft

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is an aggressive, ball-hawking cornerback who is expected to be a first-round pick like Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.  
news

Late for Work 3/8: How Much Would Quarterback-Needy Teams Give Up for Tyler Huntley?

Which of the Ravens' top free agents will stay and which will go? The Ravens are named a good fit for Combine standout Travon Walker.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals to Reportedly Use Franchise Tag on Jessie Bates

The Browns were hunting for a potential No. 1 wide receiver at the Combine. NFL Network's Brian Baldinger left Indianapolis thinking Malik Willis will be Pittsburgh's next franchise quarterback.
news

Late for Work 3/7: What NFL Agents Say About How Lamar Jackson Has Handled Contract Negotiations

Ravens given the best odds among teams to go from worst to first in their respective division. Anthony Averett misses national free agent lists, but does that mean he will remain in Baltimore?
news

Michigan Draft Prospects Rave About Mike Macdonald's Impact

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald built a strong bond with the top NFL draft prospects from Michigan.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising